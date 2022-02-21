“Classified information was found in the 15 boxes of White House records that were stored at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, the National Archives and Records Administration said Friday in a letter that confirmed the matter has been sent to the Justice Department. Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!”
“The refusal of the county commissioners to approve the TAD for the new mixed-use residential and commercial development on Cleveland Highway is a perfect example of the failure of our leadership to do what is best for Dalton and Whitfield County. I thought the numbers and tax benefits to the county were very realistic. They worry instead that they might lose their little power base in the local community. We desperately need these type of developments and improved housing,”
“Gotta wonder why Commissioner Jones voted in 2018 to give Q Cells free land and 15 years worth of tax abatements but opposes the county supporting a Varnell TAD that would boost both the county’s and the school system’s revenue. Jones said he opposes the TAD because county voters did not approve a countywide TAD but this is not a countywide TAD. Keep in mind that the voters did not get a vote in the Q Cells big money giveaway nor did the school system. Does this make sense?”
“I personally love Marjorie Taylor Greene. She’s got more guts than most people.”
“Yarbrough’s column on Marjorie Taylor Greene, though sprinkled with humor, was an accurate assessment of her job performance.”
“If you voted for Marjorie Taylor Greene and you intend to again, I would encourage you to first read her Wikipedia page, which includes an eye-opening list of her greatest hits.”
“Viewpoint on Feb. 19, Christine Flowers’ ‘Let’s talk about Cosby and due process.’ Let’s don’t! Why bring that up again? We watched Cosby shows for years. We thought he was the greatest! Why would so many women lie and accuse him of such horrible things? My heart goes out to them for having the courage to come forward.”
“Adulthood is like trying to be on your best behavior, but making things worse.”
“As a fan of Benedict Arnold I would like to thank the Republican Party for their continued support of Jan. 6.”
“Please, friends in Dalton and Whitfield County, admit the truth. No matter how much you wish he had, Trump did not win. How can you fly flags that claim that he did — and think that is leadership in the Republican Party here?”
“I sure did get tired of hearing about the Super Bowl for 12 hours on channel 3. Old stars, dead stars. The one thing about it, you didn’t see any Medicare commercials. It was worth it.”
“Congratulations to Kemp for finally supporting a bill that would prevent school systems in Georgia from mandating masks. I’m so tired of Democrats constantly telling people to follow the science but then follow it only when it suits their agenda.”
“The leader of Canada, Justin Trudeau, and President Biden are like two peas in a pod. Neither one of them have a clue as to what is going on.”
