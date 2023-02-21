“Joe Biden has gone to Ukraine in a show of support for a nation that has truly suffered like no other in recent history, but I suspect for him it’s just another photo op. For the sake of argument, let us assume that he wants to help Ukraine take back Crimea and see the nation restore its borders to its pre-2014 state. How much money and equipment are we willing to spend to do that and how much intelligence are we willing to share? He has opened a Pandora’s Box when it comes to his trip as it will force him to some extent to answer — or at least try to answer — some of the many unanswered questions.”
“Biden’s visit to Ukraine is a perfect example of his putting America last. Why did he not go to East Palestine, Ohio? Why did he not go to the southern border of the USA? He ought to be ashamed to return to this country and face hurting Americans.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for a ‘national divorce’ to separate red from blue states. I guess she doesn’t realize Biden won Georgia and we have two Democratic senators. She continues to be an embarrassment.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene talking about divorcing the United States. I don’t care who you are or who you vote for, she’s the most useless politician to ever hold office. Not Biden, not Trump, not Obama or anyone else. It’s her. We should be ashamed.”
“It really cuts to the bone the hateful, horrible, ignorant things MTG says daily. She does not speak for me! But what really hurts more is knowing that I live around people who think it is perfectly acceptable, and even worse, agree with the stupid things that come out of her mouth every day. Oh please, don’t say leave. This is my home and I deserve better than this even if you don’t think you do!”
“They always say follow the money. Look at those touting sports betting and you’ll find it, maybe the ‘second-hand smoke’ called campaign contributions, but it’s there. Politicians have ‘engineered ethics’ using campaign money instead of direct bribes. It’s still transactional.”
“Everybody has a political view. Conservative or liberal. People vote for politicians who share their political views. We are not inviting them to Sunday dinner. If they don’t have the character we prefer, we hold our nose and vote for them anyway. The politics matter.”
“’Being woke’ is comparable historically to the Renaissance or the Enlightenment. The world was better off for it then and better off now. The only history that ‘alternative facts’ on Fox News represent is the Dark Ages.”
“Woke means a number of things, including allowing males to compete with females in sporting events and allowing males to use bathrooms that 12-year-old girls do.”
“To ensure she remains ‘in the limelight,’ MTG is now going against her oath of office by advocating for a ‘national divorce’ supported ‘by everyone I talk to’ and totally whitewashed by spineless House Leader McCarthy, who instead gave FNN (Falsifying News Network) exclusive access to 41,000 hours of film footage of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol to help embellish their lies and misinformation. In the last four days U.S. mass shootings have gone from 71 to 83, a deadly trajectory. Conversely, thousands of Ukrainians have died protecting their freedom from a mindless tyranny so easily dismissed and instead adopted by those discussed above. In a lighter vein, kudos to Tommy Jeffery, with whom I always enjoyed a friendly conversation when he was driving his truck in my area.”
