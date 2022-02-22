“In the late 1940s, my father worked for a steel company in Gadsden, Alabama. Our family lived in Gadsden during each week but would come home to Dalton on the weekends. Each Sunday night we would leave Dalton for Gadsden and pass a drive-in theater on the right side of U.S. 41 just below Valley Point School. Over the last several years I have asked various people if they remembered it but no one did. So, I wish to thank the person who wrote the comment about the drive-in. I was beginning to think I had dreamed it up. Again, thank you.”
“How are you going to print letters to the editor like the recent one sent in about technology by someone who is obviously oblivious to the technology available? What’s next, letters about an old, angry guy complaining that his soup is too hot when he gets it out of the microwave?”
“I can get 8K video streamed to my flat screen TV over a glass thread thinner than a human hair. I can listen to high-definition audio in every room of my house, streamed wirelessly from a cloud containing every song ever recorded. I can talk to family and friends all over the globe using a supercomputer that fits in my pocket and grants me access to all of humanity’s knowledge. My appliances can send me texts to alert me when they need attention. I have a tiny camera in my doorbell that lets me know when a package is dropped off. We are living in the future, and the technology created to make everything more efficient to fight global warming is a big part of the reason.”
“I would like to thank the commissioners for not giving in on TADs. There are people who build stores and shops with their own money.”
“Putin’s behaviors are no different than Trump’s. Both are narcissistic and unapologetically unabashed while being obfuscating, employing government resources for nefarious purposes, uncaring about others unless abusing them for self-aggrandizement, avoiding responsibility unless self-beneficial and ultimately employing outright fabrication, lying and single-minded selfishness. And, both have been behaving this way all their entire lives, but more so since Putin entered the KGB and Trump realized he could never please his father. You can make it a triumvirate, with Xi elevating himself to dynastic levels like Mao and the Mings before him. Nor can we ignore the multiple ‘minor’ despots/tyrants around the world who operate under the same guiding megalomania.”
“If you think Vladimir Putin is a benevolent leader and Justin Trudeau is a despot, it’s time for you to taper off watching Tucker Carlson.”
“Trudeau is an example of power gone to one’s head.”
“Regarding what is the best place for the aquatics center, it all comes down to people in Dalton have never understood the limitations of small town government. In a large city like Atlanta or Chattanooga you may have five or six good locations to choose from when you’re wanting to build some. In small and medium towns like Dalton, Cleveland and Rome you’ll frequently have only one or two and it comes down to the lesser of two evils, or as some would say flip a coin. and that’s basically what you do in Dalton when you have to build something. So the only thing you can do is annex into the city so you have more land to work with.”
