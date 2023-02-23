“Will we soon be able to easily recall district attorneys who refuse to prosecute massage parlors and spas?”
“I had to read Mr. Bean’s letter to the editor twice to figure out what he was saying. As far as I can tell, he thinks Republicans should be hated because they are hateful and too dumb to be Democrats.”
“Does anybody in the county understand why Motorola’s maintenance contract for the county’s emergency communication system’s three towers is so expensive? Are they unreliable? As I recall, we also pay a hefty annual fee to be part of a regional North Georgia emergency communication system. How are the other counties handling maintenance contracts?”
“I’m sure there were slaves who worked the fields in Whitfield County. The Vann House has documentation of slaves, as well as the Carter Plantation in Murray County. I don’t recall hearing anything about cemeteries for slaves in Whitfield County. Are there any?”
“County vehicle replacement is a recurring expense and SPLOST dollars are routinely used to pay for them. SPLOST stands for Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and replacing vehicles does not meet the spirit of special purpose. All we are doing by continuing to vote for SPLOSTs is allowing our elected officials to avoid making tough budget management decisions.”
“In 2015 the Obama administration required freight trains to upgrade the current braking technology to state-of-the-art electronic systems. Trump killed the regulation. The railroad industry, including Norfolk Southern, gave GOP candidates $6 million in 2016. East Palestine paid the price of playing Russian roulette with Trump’s deregulation and so is any town with a railroad.”
“Anyone that tells you that politics are more important than character should be ignored and you definitely don’t want to vote how they do.”
‘Actually, President Biden did shut down the XL pipeline extension his first day in office. He issued an executive order revoking a key permit issued to TC Energy that was required to build the U.S. part of the project. The pipeline would have been carrying oil and gas, not vinyl chloride, the poisonous liquid that spilled in the train derailment in Ohio.”
“‘Could it happen here?’ Absolutely! Thankful for the public safety managers’ comments on the Ohio train derailment and reassuring us Dalton is prepared for such a disaster. Now we pray it never happens.”
“President Biden visited the border last month, and what do you think he’s going to do in East Palestine, population 4,500? Grab a shovel and start personally cleaning up Norfolk Southern’s mess? The governor of Ohio visited for the first time yesterday!”
“Does anyone have old movies of downtown Dalton pre-1980?”
“Only in the Forum would you see people treating international diplomacy, one of the president’s most important jobs, as sinister and un-American. Fox News brain is a tragedy.”
