Today's Forum for Feb. 24

"A big thank you to Whitfield County for the litter pickup in the south end of the county. So very much appreciated, and now if we could just stop littering our county would look so much better!"
"If we can believe Ted Cruz, who used his children as an excuse for his tone-deaf behavior, his daughters are in charge of making the decisions in the Cruz household."
"The Daily Citizen-News gets more and more liberal by the day. The Forum used to be somewhat balanced, now it's 90% liberals and maybe 10% conservative. I know you won't print this one. You never do."
"How about Executive Order 14004, which allows all Americans to serve in the military? Seems like a good thing."
"COVID-19 is the No. 1 problem we have locally, nationally and worldwide. The first one of the candidates for the Whitfield County commission who will own up to that reality and promise to continue making a motion at the meetings to mandate that masks be worn in county buildings until further notice until it passes has my vote."
"Dr. Luis Viamonte and Annalee Harlan deserve our praise and thanks for organizing the convention center site which vaccinated thousands!"
"Our great thanks to Dr. Zachary Taylor and our efficient and compassionate Whitfield County Health Department for the job of getting so many of us vaccinated. I've had both of my vaccine shots and am very grateful."
"Rush Limbaugh exposed the bias of the left-wing media before most of us realized it."
"First of all, MTG is not 'my representative.' She holds that title in name only, as far as I'm concerned. What happened to her, as you say that Congress did to her, is because of her mouth. Nothing else. She is to blame for her own problems."
"All of you people that voted for Biden, have you noticed the gas prices lately? There's more to come."
"Politicians should be required to wear an 'H' on the front of their shirt. That's for hypocrisy."
"Are we in the midst of a rolling mail service, such as you have with rolling electrical services in some states? What's going on with the post office? One day my mail is here at 11 a.m., other days it's not there until 6:30 in the evening. I see there are other people calling into the Forum with the same problem."
"This is in response to the person that thought Barack Obama was a true example of a statesman, he's a joke and so is Biden. Wait to the end of this four years and see what things look like for our country — if we still have a country."
"Oh Mr. Wingfield, here you are again condescendingly telling us all how silly we are for opposing school choice. I will admit I’m not as opposed to this bill because it isn’t just offered to the masses without limit. However, I still have reservations and issue with your delivery. You try to act as if every proposal for vouchers/choice/scholarships has been as targeted as this one when you know that all those 'red herrings' have been factual regarding previous attempts. We also need to be clear that school choice within a district already exists. It’s not quite as dire as you suggest."
