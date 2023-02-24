“Fifty-plus years ago, I was a student at Dalton Junior College, as it was then. The Student Activities Committee scheduled a speaker to come to the campus. This was one of the first events at the college. The speaker was a relatively unknown state senator who was running for governor. Since 18-year-olds could vote in Georgia, this was the first election cycle for many of us. A lot of planning went into making this happen. Ironically, the date he was to speak was Jan. 20, 1969. However, nature interfered with our plans. It snowed that week and Sen. Carter was not able to travel. Little did anyone expect that in a few years that unknown senator would be elected president of the United States. Was he a great president? Not really. But he has been a great man, a great human being. He has truly lived his faith. In the long run, that’s what matters.”
“Keep it up, Forum contributors. Enjoying all the irate comments about Marjorie Taylor Greene. I send them to friends who no longer live in Dalton. They love the way you guys keep her in the limelight.”
“Anyone else think it’s funny that ‘conservative’ MTG is proposing such radical changes? How anyone can support her is beyond me. She’s a laughingstock and makes us look bad every time she makes a headline.”
“Republicans were really going to whip up lower gas prices, lowered inflation, immigration reform and on and on. Instead, we have the genius of Rep. Barry Moore, R-Alabama, who submitted HR 1095 to name AR-15s the national gun. Way to go, Republicans!”
“From where I live I can hear the gunshots from the Collins and Ridge Road areas that’s been mentioned. Today, a neighbor on Upper Ridge near my home is doing the same. Time to call the law — it’s too close to homes and roads and is dangerous.”
“There’s something dubious about anyone that tells you to vote for someone’s ‘politics’ over their character. If you can’t trust their character how do you assume they will stick to their perceived politics? The team sports mentality of politics is exactly why governments, local, state and federal, are a mess.”
“Most of us know by now that sleepy Uncle Joe could care less about the U.S. or what he is doing internationally. He only cares about the perquisites of being president: riding with the beast, getting rich, hopping around in Air Force One, vacationing in Delaware on the weekends, keeping Hunter out of prison, trashing the GOP and getting backed up by the liberal media and dishing out special favors to his sycophants. If one of his ‘handlers’ told him that standing on his head whilst naked would make him look presidential he’d do it in a heartbeat, and on the White House lawn. He simply couldn’t care less than he cares about anything right now.”
“Teachers were being attacked before COVID, but attacks increased during COVID. Now they are being blamed for deficiencies, and politicians are using them and upping the ante with wokeism, etc., always bringing up teacher unions. Let the politicians drop out and take up teaching — forget I said that! I don’t blame teachers saying take this job and shove it.”
“I’d like to know how the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority will decrease litter from unsecured loads by upping fines, and will it make a difference. People know they are littering and don’t care. The Solid Waste Authority doesn’t have the manpower to control the litter problem.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.