“It is encouraging to realize there are Christians in our local mall who are aware of potential needs of elders who are alone. There are many such needs around us that go unnoticed. May God bless these caring souls, strengthening and guiding them in their most needed ministry.”
“To the comment regarding the intergovernmental agreement for Varnell TAD with support for the commissioners not having the courage to even vote on it and stating that there are people who build stores with their own money. That’s true, and as a result, without incentive for higher-end retail developers to take a risk on Whitfield County, we will end up with more of the same — fast-food joints and dollar stores up and down Cleveland Highway. The commissioners had a chance to think outside of the box, instead we are firmly (and likely permanently) stuck inside it.”
“The best news I have heard is switching from property tax to sales tax. That’s a win-win situation. It’s the most fair tax there is, so let’s go with it.”
“Once again, the GOP is not planning to release a legislative agenda ahead of this year’s elections. They really have no ideas, just culture war grievances divorced from reality.”
“So Biden and Trudeau don’t have a clue. This would lead me to believe that the person who submitted this does. Please tell us your name and run for office.”
“I have never before in my 66 years seen a former president that is on the TV almost every day. The news media is just stirring the pot between Democrats and Republicans. Personally I didn’t care for his opinion when he was president, and I certainly don’t care about it now.”
“Trump kissed Putin’s ring, made a phone call to Ukraine about Hunter Biden that, like the six Republican Benghazi investigations of Hillary Clinton, found nothing but held up money allotted by Congress to help Ukraine defend themselves against Russia. When Republicans say Biden hasn’t done enough the translation is warmongering. If the NATO countries won’t stand up financially against the Russian oligarchs, Biden’s hands are tied. China is the beneficiary.”
“President Biden announced in a televised speech ‘We have no intention of fighting Russia.’ Does he realize he actually said that out loud? I’m sure that takes a load off Putin’s mind.”
“Putin and Trump have minds that think alike. This Ukraine crisis would never have happened if they had been able to get their heads together and commiserate.”
“It is an indictment of the modern American right wing that they call for Trudeau to be prosecuted for disabling an illegal, rogue trucker barricade of the border and at the same time cheer on Putin for invading Ukraine.”
“I can’t wait to hear the equivocating responses by our local democratically-elected Republican representatives to their loser leader calling dictator Putin a ‘genius’ and vocalizing wholehearted support for manipulating an invasion into a United Nations-recognized sovereign nation.”
“I never thought we’d have a president worse than Obama or Carter, then along comes Joe.”
“All you Trump bashers need to take a tranquilizer and get over it. Life will go on.”
“After seeing the Viewpoints page on Feb. 16, the lefties must be thrilled to death. Dick Polman and a letter from David Bean on the same page. Wow!”
