"Politics aside, Trump is actively aiding our enemy when he goes on television and praises a dictator who illegally invades his neighbors. There is zero gray area here."
"Trump coming forward to praise the man who probably just started World War III apparently isn’t enough to make some people see the light. What more do you need to convince you that the man has no loyalty to anyone but himself? Let him go. He isn’t fit to be a citizen, much less a president."
"It is hard to say which is worse, Joe Biden’s handling of Mr. Putin or his handling of COVID-19, or his disastrous handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, or the economy or gas prices or the supply chain. But wait. He is not done yet! Being the colossally bad negotiator that he is, he now thinks it’s the time to not just talk tough, but show tough by sending more of our troops to Europe."
"There is no way I would vote for anyone that is informed by Trump."
"I think the county commissioners need to take care of government and leave the people and their pets alone. What are they going to do, be in our bedrooms next?"
"When you have 30% of the population that never hears the truth, you can be assured your country is going to be guaranteed nothing but chaos and stupidity."
"This is to all the people bad-mouthing Marjorie Taylor Greene, you must have your head in the sand because you don't know what's going on."
"So your power bill was $50 less this month? Well, it cost me $50 more to fill my gas tank. No thanks to Biden."
"Just got my natural gas bill. It's doubled since last month. Thank you, Joe Biden."
"Yeah, your power bill may be less and I'm glad it is, but do you know where that money is going that you're not having to pay on your power bill? At the grocery stores and at the gas pump, so you're not saving any money at all."
"I read in the paper the leaders in this community are creating more houses for young professionals. Seniors in this community of Dalton and Whitfield County need safe, inexpensive housing close to grocery stores, churches and doctors' offices. Most seniors are on a fixed income, and some of them don't have families to help them out. They cannot afford the cost of apartments in Dalton and cannot move to another town. Why are seniors the forgotten part of this community?"
"Enough of the Trump bashing in the Forum. Biden's in the barrel and it's his time."
"How can this country survive three more years of what we've got in the White House?"
"Freedom has been taken for granted for so long most don't know they're losing it."
