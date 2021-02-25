Today's Forum for Feb. 26

"We have vaccines for mumps, measles, chicken pox and whooping cough, and each was regarded as a medical miracle in its time for the number of lives it saved."
"With apologies to Mr Wingfield, 'school choice' has always been a backdoor method to re-implement school segregation, stripping resources from public schools while funneling money to predatory, fly-by-night companies. How about actually reckoning with how underpaid our teachers are, and how funding schools with property taxes has proved to be a mistake?"
"The new state Senate bill regarding voting does not allow for water or snacks to be given to people waiting in line to vote. Does that include first responders who are called to help an elderly person who passes out in the heat? Are we supposed to just wait and see if they can crawl into the voting area and stand up on their own to vote or just let them lie there?"
"On Feb. 20, 1905, the U.S. Supreme Court in Jacobson v. Massachusetts upheld, 7-2, compulsory vaccination laws intended to protect the public's health. The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners is only 106 years behind in protecting their citizens by requiring the use of masks. Sounds about right for the Georgia 14th Congressional District."
"Mask mandates, like anti-littering laws, are not tyranny."
"I agree with the Forum caller who plans to vote for the commissioner candidate that will push for mandatory wearing of masks in county buildings that are open to the public, especially the courthouse. Who wants to stand in line to vote early if people are not wearing masks?"
"Any father who says his daughters are not in charge of some decisions is lying to you."
"Congrats to Hunter Noland’s third wrestling title win! Have watched him become a focused and determined young man during his high school years. Good luck to him in his college wrestling career."
"The Elder Law Practice of David McGuffey provided Chick-fil-A biscuits for the second time to the workers that vaccinated this husband and wife. Thank you David McGuffey for making our hometown an even better place to live."
"I wish someone could tell me what the president has to do with higher gas prices. They have said the price increase is due to the snowstorms in the Midwest states and is temporary. And how much was gas when George W. Bush was president? How soon people forget.''
"Has anyone noticed gas prices lately? $2.79 at Kroger yesterday for regular. Just saying ..."
"I would like to comment about how efficient the Murray County Health Department did their vaccines. They are very well organized. You don't have to wait. You just go from one station to another to another. People get through there without any issues at all. If you can, I urge you to have your shots. I've had both of mine and I do feel a whole lot better about it because I feel like I've done my part to prevent the spread of it."
"I've read where the Whitfield County commissioners, one of the things they want to do is lower property taxes. Well, there are three ways you can do that. No. 1 is lower the millage rate, which is obvious. No. 2 is to cut budget. No. 3, and most importantly, is to cut out these abatement programs. The last one I mentioned puts a burden on a regular homeowner and doesn't benefit the homeowner one bit. So keep that in mind, commissioners, when you're trying to lower property taxes, the abatement problem, because it's a problem."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.