Today's Forum for Feb. 27-28

"I'm afraid that the stock market is signaling its fear of the Biden administration. In one month these control freaks have set the stage for disaster. They were given a gift and are doing all they can do to destroy it so they can have an excuse to 'fundamentally change' it. Democrat creed: Never let a good crisis go to waste."
"If Ms. Greene could stop attacking her colleagues' children on Twitter, that would be great."
"If you viewed Marjorie Taylor Greene’s campaign ads, where her message was that she was going to drive her Humvee and carry her assault rifle to Washington, and you voted for her anyway, you are getting the representation that you deserve."
"To the caller who gave the three ways to lower Whitfield County government taxes, you’re missing a fourth: reducing the freeport exemption from 100% to 75%. Research this. If more property owners realized what this is doing to their tax bills, they wouldn’t question abatements so much."
"Having bipartisan negotiations with the 43 senators that couldn’t see Trump’s insurrection guilt is a fool’s errand."
"I’m interested to find out if our local state legislators are going along with doing whatever they can to suppress the vote in order to actually steal elections that they can’t win fairly."
"Instead of building more residential areas and trying to bring in the young professionals, who are not going to come to Dalton, why doesn't someone fix some nice, livable, affordable apartments for the senior citizens? We have a right to have something decent, which we don't have much of in Dalton."
"I'll take Dr. Fauci's medical advice over Charles Hyder's any time. Where did he graduate from?"
"Trash is everywhere, not only loose papers but bags of garbage on the side of the road. Mattresses that should be in your house are also lying on the side of the road. We can say it's somebody else's responsibility, whether it be city, county or a beautification organization, but really it's our responsibility. We used to train children to know to pick up trash in the schools, but evidently they don't do that anymore. I'd like to know what the candidates that are running for the commissioner seat, what they can do for this situation. My idea is for businesses and for able-bodied residents to be fined for not having trash picked up. People that rent, if they don't keep their yards up, then the landlords would be fined. I still go back to the fact that we are all responsible — no one else but ourselves."
"Has anyone noticed that the majority of Biden's executive orders are nothing but job killers?"
"With summer coming on, people who own dogs that have them tied up with only a dog house and no shade around, please remember that they need shade to be cool. Dog houses are very hot and they need a place to get some shade. Also remember cats need fresh water just like dogs.""
