“It’s little wonder there is a teacher shortage. With the level of reading comprehension exhibited in this Forum, teaching would seem like a hopeless task.”
“The good people of East Palestine welcomed Trump. Presumably these good Republicans hate regulations and big government but wanted Pete Buttigieg to come immediately. Is the water Trump brought safe to drink?”
“The people in Palestine, Ohio, should heed the warning of Ronald Reagan. The most nine terrifying words in the English language: ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.’”
“Like two peas in a pod: AOC and the forewoman that was on the Fulton County political grand jury.”
“I’d say if you had to read Mr. Bean’s letter twice to figure out what he was saying and, even then, only as far as you can tell, then I’d say that what Bean was saying is correct.”
“If deer season is over why are people shooting around and after dark? Are they getting them illegally in their yards? Other people are mentioning hearing the same in their area.”
“Do you believe that a person of one party, who decides that the candidate of his party has questionable character, will then vote for the candidate of the other party? Really?”
“Has anyone noticed that Trump is trying to keep himself and his family out of prison? He could care less about the American people. He is an habitual liar. Self-centered brat that would do anything to get his way, wrong or right.”
“I’m curious whether liberal or conservative, do you find yourself being disgusted when you see the word (‘made in China’) on anything you own or use?”
“To my neighbor below me on Upper Ridge Road, please turn your loud bass rumbling music down! Yes, your surrounding neighbors can hear it and some of us work third shift and it’s loud enough to ruin a much-needed, peaceful sleep.”
“There is a real problem with speeding drivers in Whitfield County on the secondary roads. Speed limits posted as 35 miles per hour and most all drivers are traveling 50 miles per hour-plus. Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t seem very interested in enforcement of posted speed limits. Either enforce the limits or spray paint over the signs!”
“Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Labor are now attempting to change American workers’ savings retirement accounts. Joe Biden’s environmental, social and governance rule has been published in the Federal Registry for a congressional review. This rule change through the Department of Labor encourages retirement fund managers to insert political bias into their investment decisions, in favor of environmental, social and corporate governance ideals — a very significant and disastrous proposal — rather than profitability. The regulation is 180 degrees opposite of the intent of Congress when it created the rule that mandated that fund managers make decisions that protect the financial interests of clients.”
“To the person wondering why we don’t have a Hispanic person on the Dalton school board, I would ask why we don’t have more Hispanic people running for office in Dalton and Whitfield County.”
