“Tim Scott’s recent column regarding the importance of school attendance is on point. But I was disappointed that no data for Dalton Public Schools was provided. Do we have a problem or not? If we do have a problem, what is the magnitude? With rare exception, our school leaders never provide data in their columns. Why is that? Think I will go find attendance data and provide it in a future Forum comment.”
“Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will be 49 in May. That she has said she’s trying to be mature shows how much your vote was wasted. At 48 and writing laws for 330 million people, you’d think maturity would be a prerequisite. Another two years of embarrassment, nothing for this district and unhinged Twitter rant delusions.”
“If McCarthy closes his eyes, when speaking, he’s fixing to tell a big one!”
“No! It’s still basketball season so enjoy it. It’s an amazing sport!”
“The Democratic Party claimed the 2021 Georgia Voting Reform Bill amounted to a racist disenfranchisement. They told this lie because it gave them a political advantage and because they knew the media would play along with them. Joe Biden and countless other Democrats said it was worse than Jim Crow. All sorts of turnout records were shattered in the 2022 Republican and Democratic primaries in Georgia. Democrats and the news media claimed the GOP was making early voting too hard, yet primary voters doubled the previous record of early voters.”
“Reports of ‘Conflict in Cohutta.’ According to the paper, the lieutenant involved reports to his father, the chief of police, and the mayor’s wife is city clerk. Sounds like a conflict all right — of interests.”
“The entire budget for Illinois public schools is $10 billion. Thursday in an oversight committee hearing, Congresswoman Greene, who called the witness by three different names, demanded to know why one elementary school in Illinois received $5.1 billion in ‘COVID cash for CRT.’ Not only does she not understand what CRT is or that it is not taught in standard curriculum for public schools anywhere, she legitimately thinks one elementary school in Illinois got half the state’s budget for it from the federal government. It’s embarrassing.”
“Can you ask Marjorie Taylor Greene the name of the elementary school which she publicly claims received $5.1 billion of COVID funding which was used to teach Critical Race Theory? It seems to be a ridiculous, unprovable claim — like Jewish space lasers.”
“Bless his heart. President Biden mispoke again. He dug up the totally debunked tale about his mileage riding Amtrak. This time he added a new twist to the story. He said that 15% of the time he rode with the engineers because he had his own Amtrak train key. He’s working hard to stay ahead of George Santos.”
“DeSantis and the ‘party of small government’ in Florida want to force teenage girls to repeat their menstrual cycles to their school administrators, just in case you had any doubts where this was headed.”
“Does anyone actually believe a groundhog can tell you when spring begins? Well, I can. It begins on March 20 — not a day earlier or later.”
“Punxsutawney Phil is a rodent. He’s not a meteorologist.”
