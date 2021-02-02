Today's Forum for Feb. 3

"Politicians cannot operate without someone to hate, and all forms of media are more than happy to help them out. Now that they have sidelined Trump, their next victim is Marjorie Taylor Greene. As long as attention can be kept on her, then no one is likely to delve into the sorry history and hateful rhetoric they themselves are guilty of."
"I think that Marjorie Taylor Greene’s visit to Dalton told us everything we need to know about her."
"What irony! Trump, Marjorie Greene, QAnon, voter fraud conspiracy and the attack on the Capitol have accomplished something no Democratic politician, Democratic friend or family member for over 50 years could do. Those people and events have convinced me to vote Democratic."
"Greene says 'I will never back down. I will never give up. Because I am one of you.' Guess again lady (and I use the term loosely), you are not one of us! I don’t know anyone who would walk over the backs of slain students and teachers to advance in politics. You are a disgrace!"
"Each time our congresswoman opens her mouth to act like a child to make it all about her, that's yet another opportunity she's not doing her job for people of this district. All the things that voters say they hate about D.C. — nothing gets done, money wasted, they don't do anything for us — that's exactly what she is doing. A real public servant, a real American, would be listening to voters and advocating for the allocation of taxes that we send to get and improve the district. That is not happening yet. Doesn't seem that it will. Another $174,000 and two years wasted."
"You knew it was coming: Congrats to Dalton, Georgia, for its plans to remove the Confederate monument from the central business district of downtown and placing it in proper historical context."
"It must be scary to realize that the political supporters you aligned with because they support assassination of politicians they don't like might some day decide they don't like you."
"People in Russia are rioting to get rid of a dictator. People in the U.S. rioting to put one in."
"It's amazing watching comments from Republicans in the Forum switch instantly from how good the economy was doing under Trump to how bad it is under Biden. Methinks your problem isn't economic indicators."
"The same people who regularly say government can't solve problems are incensed that President Biden didn't solve every problem with a wave of his hand two minutes after taking office. Do y'all listen to yourselves?"
"Jamie Newman is not a Bulldog player no more than I am. He is a quitter. He quit two weeks before the season started."
