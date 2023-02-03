“Democrats in the House of Representatives declared their patriotism by removing Republican members from their committee appointments because they disagreed with their politics (well, duh!). The Democrat histrionics when Republicans removed Democrats from their committees for the same reason laps over into hysterics.”
“John Stossel’s ‘A surprising politician’ on Feb. 3 is an interesting read. I certainly want to hear more about Pompeo.”
“Using a groundhog to predict when spring will arrive is ridiculous. We see groundhogs everywhere in our neighborhood all winter long. Daffodils are blooming, you tell me?”
“Everybody calm down about the groundhogs. They are almost as consistent as the TV weatherman.”
“The reason Biden is appropriating $18 billion to the border is he wants to get reelected. It’s not rocket science, folks.”
“For all those Democrats that voted for Biden, thank you very much for that. We’re all suffering because of your choice in a president. If you had just thought and done the right thing, instead of trying to put everything and the blame on Trump, our economy and everything would be better right now. and let’s just see if they stay on Biden’s back like they stay on Trump even though he’s been out of office for two years.”
“So there’s a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over the United States for days and Biden hasn’t taken any steps to take care of the situation. Makes you yearn for a real man of action like Donald Trump instead of a president who is asleep at the wheel. President Trump would never stand for such nonsense. He stands up for America!”
“How embarrassing that our president is allowing a Chinese spy balloon to just travel across our country, collecting sensitive data at will. The president was briefed on this thing on Tuesday, if not before, and did nothing. If you doubted that Joe is in China’s pocket, there should be no doubt now.”
“Varnell right now is saying ‘Thank goodness for Cohutta!’”
“This mess going on up in Cohutta shows to me that these small towns run by mayors have no business being in actual towns. Look at all of the trouble that’s happened in Tunnel Hill, Varnell and Cohutta through the years.”
“Let’s see if the Cohutta Town Council closes that meeting on Tuesday due to personnel or litigation. If they go into secret session for even a minute of that meeting that will tell me all I need to know about them.”
“Seriously, we have two more years of Marjorie Taylor Greene espousing falsehoods and misinformation in actual House committee meetings? The future of the 14th Congressional District, along with the country’s, is not very bright, I fear.”
“Now that we’ve got an Olive Garden coming to town, let’s focus on bringing in a Publix and a Target.”
“It’s the beginning of February and the University of Georgia is still the college football national champion. In case anybody was wondering.”
“Biden claims he’s not responsible for inflation. That’s an expected response because he never takes the blame for anything but will jump at the slightest opportunity to take credit for things he had nothing to do with.”
“Go Hawks!”
