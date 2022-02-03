Today's Forum for Feb. 4

"From the New York Times on inflation: ‘When price increases exceed wage increases, it means that the effective pay of most families is falling.’ I wonder how the Forum contributor got the notion that ‘it looks like the poor people might be gaining ground.’"
"I feel for the caller who is frustrated with their friend who can't stop talking about themselves. That is a very difficult situation you are dealing with. I know it's easier said than done, but you should bring up your concerns directly with your friend. Ignoring the problem or simply not answering their calls is not the solution. This person may be unaware of what he or she is doing. I wish you nothing but good luck in this situation."
"To the person with the so-called friend. That's exactly why caller ID was created. So you can ignore folks likes that."
"Your friend that only wants to talk of themselves and hear nothing about you is self-centered. Demand respect or tell them to quit calling. I did my friend that way. Haven't heard from them in almost two years."
"Why not use the tax surplus for infrastructure? Easy to complain about Biden wanting to do it. If we have it, do it, but I guess we'll wait on Georgia's part of a government bill if passed. Then our conservative leaders have something to complain about even if it's needed."
"If elected, Perdue is pledging to waste millions of taxpayers’ dollars to needlessly audit Georgia’s future elections, even though it has been proven beyond any doubt that there was no fraud in the 2020 election. Isn't it time for Republicans to start focusing on Georgia’s real issues?"
"Can someone please logically and realistically explain the DeSantis rationale for an election police force in a supposedly 'open and democratic' nation, not to mention the other voting clamp-down laws contained in Florida SB 524? Of course, then there’s the GOP U.S. Senate candidate from Michigan who’s telling people to illegally carry weapons into polling areas."
"Here's a proposal: Trump and Hillary could be cellmates in jail and their mega-rich minions could plot to get one of them into the presidency they feel they deserve."
"Only a socialist would blame Biden or want the government to intervene in the price of gas. If you’re a capitalist pay the price at the pump no matter what it is and stop whining."
"To the person looking for a mechanic for I guess an older car. Call Doyle Lynn Auto on Grace Street. I was referred to him several years ago. Have always been pleased. He's pleasant, capable and honest. My car is 20 years old and I trust him to take good care of it."
"Are the Falcons playing in the Super Bowl this season?"
"I don't understand all of the hate for President Biden. I believe he genuinely cares about this country and is doing what he thinks is best for it. We shouldn't criticize every word he says. We should step back and allow him to work."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.