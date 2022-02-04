“Thank you, President Biden, and those in Congress who actually care about what citizens have from infrastructure investment (which doesn’t include Marjorie Taylor Greene who voted against it) so this region can finally catch up with the 1990s for internet connectivity. It was long overdue.”
“Despite all that has happened, everyone can say Biden acts and look ‘presidential’ and he did not have an affair with Stormy Daniels.”
“I couldn’t believe it when I saw Jill Biden having to hold her husband’s hand and lead him down some stairs after he spoke about ending cancer. How does this look to the world that Biden is so frail that his wife has to help him downstairs?”
“All you people who keep writing the Forum that Trump won’t return to power, why don’t you name some people that you think can beat him? You claim to be an expert, but you give absolutely nothing to back up your position.”
“Just making a comment about trying to reopen the depot down in the business district. Just wanted to comment on how much we loved it when it was there and what a wonderful greeting place it was for all of Dalton. We’ve got friends all over North Carolina, South Carolina, even in Florida that come up to visit and keep asking, even when they make phone calls, when is that wonderful Dalton Depot with the little train that goes around going to open up? So come on, let’s try to get it going because we certainly need it and love it.”
“Put Biden and Trump in a bag, shake it up, turn it upside-down and say will the worst president please hit the floor? They would hit the floor at the same time.”
“All you people who voted for Biden are getting what you deserve.”
“I was just wondering how people are enjoying that free money now that gas is $3.33 a gallon, a quart of oil is $8.98, a 12-pack of Sprite is $7? Wow, that’s some free money and y’all got it. Line up, next it’s going to be free cheese because that’s all you’re gonna get.”
“When computers were coming out in the early ‘70s, I can remember old people saying they were the work of the devil and would be the undoing of mankind. Boy, did they ever hit the mark. They probably didn’t know just to what extent and how soon it would happen.”
“I really enjoyed the article on the Crescent and Wink theaters. The restaurant next door to the Wink was called The Snack Bar. While I saw many movies at the Wink, I only remember going to the Crescent one time. The movie playing that night was ‘Rock Around the Clock’ with Bill Haley & His Comets and it was in black and white.”
“Speaking of the Wink and the Crescent theater, does anybody remember the Dalton Theater and the drive-in theater down on South 41 Highway below Valley Point School?”
“City Council, our beloved recreation center is an embarrassment and needs much renovation and you have ignored helping that problem, and now are talking about an aquatics center? What’s the deal here? That is a joke.”
