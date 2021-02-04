Today's Forum for Feb. 5

"I voted for Marjorie Taylor Greene because she is one of us — a true Republican."
"To all Democrats, I've heard of sore losers but you act like a group of sore winners. Unless you call out AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and 'The Squad,' you have no credibility calling out Marjorie Taylor Greene."
"Republicans stood behind Marjorie Taylor Greene! We elected her to represent the 14th. It's not Congress' job to dictate who we send to represent us. To do so goes against democracy that all the liberals hide behind. You can't have it both ways."
"The constituents complaining about Marjorie Taylor Greene are mostly the same ones who criticized Tom Graves for never doing anything and not being visible enough. They need to make up their minds."
"Trump and Greene are not victims. They have earned the wrath of decent people everywhere by their actions and speech. When have Democrats stormed the Capitol with the intention of executing our leaders?"
"Greene's attention-seeking egocentrism is exactly what people here like and it's no surprise to anyone who's been here for more than five minutes. Please keep whining about how D.C. does nothing for you when your connection to the resources there has made it all about her own screeching instead of doing the job. You deserve to be left behind."
"Elected office isn't a taxpayer-funded celebrity status. It's a job to do the work of taxpayers. Why do some people act like infatuated school girls over some of the people in elected office, especially when they are wholly incapable of doing that work because of their mental state?"
"We true Republicans will remember you RINOS (Republicans In Name Only) who failed to vote to censure that RINO Liz Cheney for stabbing President Trump in the back."
"If Dalton really wants to promote the convention center, they should have a nice digital sign down at the bottom of the hill showing all upcoming events, ball games, whatever is going on at the convention center."
"It is most interesting to see the differences in most public releases in the paper from the city and county school systems. The county provides applicable and interesting information about education in general regarding Whitfield County Schools while Dalton Public Schools' main focus is 'how great we are.'"
"How come no-excuse absentee voting was OK under Republican Sen. Perdue, but now that the Republicans have lost it's not OK?"
"All I can say about the Georgia legislature mulling over election law changes is that it's too little, too late."
"If our silver-haired legislators are so convinced that there was no evidence of election fraud, why are so many voter reform edicts being considered?"
"Is there any place in Dalton where I could get my hair cut and washed? I'm a senior citizen and I could sure use some help with this. Everybody wants to cut but nobody wants to wash so I'm hoping y'all can help my need. Thank you so much."
"Does anyone in the Dalton area know how to sharpen a Disston hand saw? It's an old-fashioned carpenter hand saw for sawing wood."
