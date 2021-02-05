Today's Forum for Feb. 6-7

"I suspect that the people who think Marjorie Taylor Greene is 'fighting' for them also think pro wrestling is real."
"I am amazed, but not surprised, that we have citizens in our community that still support Marjorie Taylor Greene. I was a lifelong Republican until Jan. 6, but if Marjorie Greene is a true Republican I under no circumstances want to be identified as ever being one."
"It’s not enough that Marjorie Taylor Greene, Trump and others have ruined and damaged our Republican Party, now our 14th District will get nothing because of her unhinged, irrational behavior and lies. Worse yet, she doesn’t have the conviction in her fantasies to stand by them when reality hits."
"After the remarks Marjorie Taylor Greene has made I would never say I voted for her because she is one of us."
"The Democrats are two-faced and the Republicans are cowards. Congress is full of traitors and loony tune caricatures, yet the Dems are OK with their kooks and traitors."
"People didn’t like Tom Graves because when they needed to contact their representative they couldn’t find him. People aren’t going to like Marjorie Taylor Greene because even if they can contact her she won’t be able to help them with anything because she doesn’t know anything except how to post on Facebook and Twitter."
"Sorry Marjorie, you don’t get to kick out the local press for asking a question but then turn around and lecture us about free speech."
"Does anyone know who is responsible for removing Marjorie Taylor Greene signs? There is one on Rauschenberg and Reed roads. They have been there a long time."
"Democrats plan to introduce a bill to forgive student loan debt up to $50,000. This is not forgiveness, it is forcing taxpayers to pay for a debt incurred by someone who applied for it and benefited from it."
"The Senate asked Trump to testify in his trial. He wouldn’t. Trump knows when you lie under oath you go to jail."
"It is so ironic that the Democrats claim they beat Loeffler and Perdue on two points: one, that Loeffler and Perdue earned money (proven false) from the COVID relief; and two, that voters, unemployed or not, were promised (bribery) $2,000. Surely this puts into question the moral authority of the Democrats."
"In the Wednesday paper the city of Dalton submitted an article about Dalton being among the best places for remote workers. Mayor Pennington says he believes working from home will become much more the norm in the future. I believe voting from home is the same. COVID-19 has changed the world forever in so many ways, even more than 9/11 did. A family still cannot walk with their airline passenger to the gate to see them off. It's gone with the wind and so is voter suppression."
"I don’t begrudge the kids who get athletic scholarships their moment of recognition. However, it would be nice if those who receive academic and arts scholarships would get the same recognition. I realize that sports are the only things that truly matter around here, but we could at least pretend that other achievements are also worthwhile."
"John Stossel, ‘Real socialism’ is nothing to ignore. Read it in Friday's paper! That is where this country is headed. The articles in this paper show how biased you are. For four years you printed negative articles about Trump. Marjorie Taylor Greene wearing a ‘Trump Won’ mask was unnecessary! Nothing negative about Biden and Harris!"
