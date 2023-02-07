“Biden never misses a chance to look stupid. Recently, he said that half of the women in his administration are women. I wonder what he thinks the other half of them are.”
“It’s weird that Republicans, rock-ribbed defenders of free speech all, have no problem punishing a Muslim woman for saying something they disagree with. I wonder what the difference is ...”
“Watching the Democrat meltdown on the floor of the House of Representatives was shocking. The Foreign Relations Committee removed Ilhan Omar from the committee for her anti-Israel public comments, dating back to before she was elected to Congress. Israel has been our only reliable ally in the region, and she should never have been on the committee in the first place.”
“Congratulations to the 66% of voters in Whitfield County who helped make all of the citizens of Northwest Georgia a laughingstock by electing Marjorie Taylor Greene.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene has one of 435 votes in Congress. She essentially has nothing to say about the future of the 14th District.”
“Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) lamented last week about how little she was getting paid as a member of Congress, claiming that her low congressional salary had made her ‘life miserable’ as she ‘made a lot more money’ before stepping into public service. Maybe some of you who voted for her can set up a GoFundMe page!”
“A bipartisan group in the House removed Greene and Gosar for endorsing violence against Democrats. Republicans removed Democratic politicians that their rabid right wing doesn’t like so that they can brag about it on Fox News. There is no comparison here.”
“Why would we want a Publix grocery store in Dalton? They are the most expensive store I’ve been in.”
“How bad was Trump? Economic problems left by Nixon, Reagan and H.W. Bush’s years in office teach it will take 10 years to solve Trump’s inflation. Biden will spend his whole time solving Trump’s mistakes.”
“Inflation is falling and unemployment just hit a 50-year low. Where on Earth are these people who think Biden is doing a bad job getting their news?”
“Well, it appears that Biden has more guts than some people thought. He had that Chinese spy balloon shot down. But you Republicans probably think Trump had it done.”
“With President Biden’s approval, the Chinese balloon was shot down over the ocean where it would not fall on people or property. Yes, your lord and master Donnie might have shot it down over the middle of the country and then blamed any people who were harmed like it was their fault.”
“Don’t understand why people are placated about shooting down China’s surveillance drone. Our country is in such pitiful shape, there’s not much China could have done with any info.”
“So you think Donald Trump is a man of action who would have shot down the Chinese spy balloon sooner? Turns out there were three Chinese spy balloons on his watch and all he did was keep them quiet. Now tell me who’s for the U.S. and who’s for China!”
