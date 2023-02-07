“I want to thank the Whitfield County Fire Department for helping me with an issue at my house. I want to give them a big shoutout. They are second to none and I want to give kudos.”
“A recent poll conducted by ABC indicates the highest number of Americans in four decades say that they’re financially worse off under the Joe Biden presidency and it also shows that if the 2020 election were held today, Trump would receive 48% of the vote while Biden would receive 45%. As liberal as ABC usually is I was shocked that this poll was even published.”
“Could someone tell me what happened to the seafood restaurant in the old Ryan’s restaurant that was coming soon to Dalton?”
“The only truth Biden has stated is that he inherited inflation. He is correct. At his inauguration in 2021, inflation was running at 1.4%. Now it’s 6.5%. Good job!”
“The Republican Party will do its best to destroy what’s left of this economy so they can blame it on Biden. Just like Nixon sabotaged the peace talks in Vietnam so he could be elected and end that war himself. The GOP and the people you elected aren’t trying to help anyone except themselves.”
“Former Vice President Mike Pence just rolled out the old Republican idea of wholly or partially privatizing Social Security. It would destroy Social Security, put untold wealth into the hands of the rich on Wall Street and leave the poor destitute. Remember, last year the stock market returned a negative 23%.”
“Republicans always look to take a shot at Joe Biden because he’s turning Trump’s mistakes around for the good of the people. When he said half the women in his administration were women, that was a joke, kind of like Justin Wilson saying female women. Everyone thought that was funny.”
“Do your homework before you speak. Biden wanted the balloon shot down ‘as soon as possible’ but was briefed on Wednesday by national security officials that ‘the best time to do that was when it got over water’ due to safety concerns associated with shooting it down over land.”
“If our Georgia U.S. 14th District House representative feels she is underpaid, then she can help herself and the USA by resigning and returning home to her original home location that wouldn’t nominate her. Besides a multimillion dollar political ‘war chest,’ her annual pay is $174,000 with annual sick leave, flexible work hours, plus lifetime benefits of health, dental, vision, federal retirement and saving plans, etc. Go to sgp.fas.org for further specifics. She has come a long way in a few years since pestering U.S. congressional individuals in/out of their Washington, D.C., offices with accusatorial comments while recording/posting the same from her cellphone. She is all about belligerence and name recognition and, like her ‘Uncle Don,’ will not accept any personal responsibility for derogatory, insensitive or outright fabricated statements in spite of documented evidence to the contrary. and her ‘buddy,’ fellow power-craving House Majority Leader McCarthy, has now given her a bully pulpit on two major House committees, where she continues her disruptive behaviors.”
