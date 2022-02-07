“Please give your thoughts of how we can come together and give incentives to people that trash our roads and local communities. Thanks.”
“Ahmaud Arbery’s mother has every right to feel betrayed. What could the convicted murderers of her son have to offer as a bargaining chip? They stalked and killed Arbery; they deserve no leniency.”
“As a resident of Whitfield County, I am proud of the accomplishments of our high school (also our neighbors in Murray County) athletes. I enjoy reading about the signing ceremonies for those who continue their athletic endeavors in college and university at all levels. Today’s paper (Friday) had three separate articles regarding signings. I would encourage the high schools to consider similar ceremonies for those students who based on their academic performance are able to pursue their educational dreams beyond 12th grade. Acceptance at any higher institution is an honor that should be acknowledged.”
“A big thank you to all the folks at the Dalton Daily Citizen for keeping us informed about the interesting and important things going on in Dalton and the surrounding area. How else would most of us know about the people, businesses, schools and happenings? During the pandemic we have needed especially news of all sorts. Thank you for continuing to provide it. Bravo!”
“Maybe with the exception of the municipal airport, the other four city-owned properties mentioned in a recent article concerning the longevity of city leases should be sold. The city has no compelling reason to be in the property leasing business. If it’s leased to private entities for no governing purpose, it’s surplus — sell it.”
“I saw the video of Jill Biden holding Joe’s hand. Saw nothing wrong with it. Just wish I had a beautiful woman like that, that cared enough to escort me to my seat.”
“What does anyone have to back up a claim that Trump will not win the next presidency? I don’t know. Maybe common sense?”
“As a graduate of the University of Georgia, I think I speak for a lot of my fellow graduates that Marjorie Taylor Greene is an embarrassment for us all.”
“It’s disappointing to read the Dalton City Council was locating the proposed aquatics center to the old rec center instead of at the mall site where in my opinion it would be a much better location. It would be a shot in the arm financially for the east side of town and especially for the mall that could really use it. And I know if I was visiting the aquatics center I would much prefer going to the mall location where there would be restaurants and shopping and the movies also. City Council, don’t bite your nose off to spite your face and agree to the 56-year lease, generations later when you’re long gone the kids will thank you.”
“I was so glad to see Mike Pence speaking up about Donald Trump trying to have the election overturned. But anybody should have already known that. Trump is such a sore loser.”
“To the person who submitted the last comment in the Forum on Friday, are you seriously totally oblivious to what Biden is doing to this country?”
