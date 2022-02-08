"I was a cashier at both the Wink and the Crescent theaters in the late '50s. When I finished my time at one theater, I would walk around the post office corner to my job at the other theater. One day, I finished my shift at the Wink but couldn't get to the Crescent because a really terrible storm came up. The manager had one of the ushers escort me through the tunnel. We entered the door under the stage and exited through a door under the stage at the Crescent. I remember large pipes overhead and was amazed at how clean and well lit that tunnel was."
"140 Capitol police officers were injured and four died as a result of what the shameless Republican Party refers to as 'legitimate political discourse.'"
"So, you’re worried about what the world will think when it sees a wife lovingly helping her husband maneuver some stairs, but not how it views a president who has, in so many ways, disrespected all of his many marriages."
"Biden is the best president ever. He deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, statue on Mount Rushmore and giant statue in Washington, D.C. Get it done now."
"I encourage all Democrats in the 14th Congressional District to consider voting in the Republican primary on May 24, 2022. Georgia law allows for you to select either ballot when you go to the polls. Not only do we have a candidate (David Perdue) running for governor whose only reason for running is because Brian Kemp wouldn't break the law, but it's probably the best chance of beating Marjorie Taylor Greene. To think a Democrat can win in a district as red as ours is beyond optimistic. If you're tired of being humiliated by your representative in Congress, I suggest you research Jennifer Strahan, Dr. Charles Lutin or Mark Clay. While they may not line up ideologically, at least they behave like decent human beings. After the past two years of her nonsense, I know that's all I'll be asking for!"
"Since when does being a graduate of the University of Georgia make someone an authority on Marjorie Taylor Greene and Georgia politics? Her hands are tied at every angle by Pelosi and company so of course she can't do much for her constituents."
"Ed Wexler’s political cartoon of the boy unsuccessfully trying to buy a copy of 'Maus,' but then getting the royal treatment when he asked to buy a gun was disturbingly true."
"Banning a book has never prevented someone from getting a copy of the banned book and reading it. Actually, banning anything — music, movies, video games, books, etc. — emboldens the person to get their hands on the banned item. When you let your government start banning books, watch out. There are many unintended circumstances that arise from that practice."
"Anybody know where you can buy a face mask that's not made in China?"
"Why don't people get off President Trump's back? There's no sense in just keeping on riding the man. He's not the only president that's done wrong. You just need to stop and move on."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.