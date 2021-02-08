Today's Forum for Feb. 9

"In response to the senior citizen looking for a salon that washes and cuts hair, I recommend Southern Roots of Dalton. It’s in the shopping plaza on Cleveland Highway with Tractor Supply, and they always do a wonderful job."
"Bloodthirsty Nancy Pelosi has been out to get Trump from the beginning. The attack on the Capitol gives her another empty-headed excuse."
"Unity, unity. It's a great idea. Who wouldn't be for it? The same kind of unity the Dems and media have preached for four years. Maybe they could lead the effort. They were pretty good at it."
"If extending and increasing unemployment insurance is so badly needed, then why are there 'now hiring' signs at so many fast-food restaurants? It may not be your dream job, but it beats sitting at home waiting on your 'welfare' (unemployment insurance) check. Or at least it used to be. Sitting around doesn't do a lot for your self-esteem."
"I don't like going into a restaurant where they have a salad bar and see people with a dog under the table hand-feeding it. Then they visit the food bar/dessert bar and use utensils. Where are the restaurant managers? Who is protecting us on sanitation rules? I suggest we stay home."
"I am going to start parking at the post office on Thornton Avenue cross-way, long-way and in the middle of the driveway just because I can. I want to be like everybody else."
"Well, I see Democrats are getting happier when they visit the gas stations. Just the name Biden makes the gas prices go up. Imagine what our gas prices will be at the end of the year!"
"For the sake of the country and the future of their own party, Republicans better embrace the leadership of Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Ben Sasse, Mitt Romney and other Republicans who have rejected the cult of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump."
"If Marjorie Taylor Greene represents you, it might be time to check your values, because even she is disavowing her 'looney lies.'”
"Republicans want the fences around the Capitol to come down. The delusion is Republican legislators think they control their own party; they don’t. They want us to forget the disaster they caused on Jan. 6. Conviction and exorcism of Trump is the only way they can gain control."
"Student loan forgiveness is just a middle class tax cut, something we should be happy to see!"
"I think it is a disgrace to our community that this statue has been in place for over 109 years and in 2021 it has now become a problem for outsiders to come to our community to have a statue removed and our City Council officials and city mayor would not stand up to protect a historical statue that has been a part of Dalton’s community for over 109 years. Such a disgrace, we will remember when it’s time to cast our vote, as you all can be replaced like a statue as well."
Editor's note: According to the city of Dalton, "This was not an action of the city of Dalton. There was never a vote by the mayor and council on this issue and this issue never appeared on any city agenda. This was a private decision by the United Daughters of the Confederacy which owns the statue."
"I hope ol' Joe enjoys his move back to the Huff House. I fully expect that they'll run out of parking space for all the people who must see him. Maybe they can donate some money for his upkeep while they're there?"
"So nice to see the statue gone from downtown! Let's put something there that celebrates our bright future instead of our shameful past."
