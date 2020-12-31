Today's Forum for Jan. 1

"City and county officials, this is the time to speak up and uninvite President Trump to Dalton. Most people know how they are voting, and many have already cast their ballot. We (Whitfield County) have the highest COVID rate per capita in the state, and Georgia is one of the five states at crisis status in the U.S. The last thing our first responders, doctors and nurses need is more patients added to the current surge. Please prevent a potential tragedy. Show respect for our already stretched medical personnel and grief over further lives lost!"
"City Council cuts budget by $900,000. Now that’s the kind of headline l want to read in the paper more often! I hope the county commissioners are reading the paper. We want less government, not more!"
"I have no complaints about a free phone book that’s printed for people who complain about it and probably don’t even have their phone service with the company that has it printed. Buy a magnifying glass!"
"Martha didn't have enough friends in government that could sweep it under the carpet."
"I really get tired of hearing socialism used incorrectly in the Forum. Socialism is the ownership of production and distribution of goods and services by the government. I think people are getting it confused with social welfare: medical care, higher education (college), housing, etc., which are all supported by the government."
"We have the Supreme Court to hear cases that warrant a decision based on the Constitution. Texas versus Georgia doesn’t deserve to be heard because the evidence (or lack thereof) doesn’t even warrant being seen by the lower courts, much less the Supreme Court. If anything, this just proves that our Supreme Court, at least for now, hasn’t fallen into corruption. It’s a conservative court, so they would want to have a say about election fraud if they could see any evidence of it."
"If the Republicans think Georgia fixed the presidential election in favor of the Democrats, then why are they voting in the Senate races? Won't the Senate races be fixed also in favor of the Democrats?"
"Talk about flip-flops. Perdue and Loeffler are perfect examples. They are political flip-floppers and yet receive support in the rural areas."
"In response to Dick Polman’s article about Trump pardons. Barack Obama holds the record for the largest single-day use of the clemency power, granting 330 commutations on Jan. 19, 2017, his last full day in office. He also issued more commutations than the past 13 presidents combined. Of those, 504 were life sentences. They don’t give life sentences to choir boys."
Editor's note: A commutation and a pardon are not the same action. A commutation substitutes a lesser penalty for a crime but does not overturn a conviction. A pardon overturns a conviction. Obama never pardoned a murderer; he did commute the sentences of several murderers. For example, Obama commuted the sentence of Dwight J. Loving for premeditated murder, felony murder, attempted murder and armed robbery (four counts) from a death sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
