“When is the developer renovating the Budgetel going to take that hideous little man down off the sign?”
“I’m never going to waste money buying an electric vehicle. You liberals can buy all the electric vehicles you want.”
“Hey, Joe Biden. We need a victory dance. Gas is going up.”
“George Santos, the Republican that got busted for lying about his credentials, well he was just following instructions that Democrats have. That’s how they work. It is an oddity that a Republican would do that. Is it right? No, but the Democrats do it.”
“The Democrats will still be blaming Trump long after he’s dead.”
“Dick Polman talking about bald-face lies? Well, he’s the father of them.”
“I’m curious why the power bills have jumped up $100-plus dollars for our January payment. I’ve spoken with multiple people and every one of them says the same thing. It’s not just North Georgia Electric, it’s not just Georgia Power, it’s not just Dalton Utilities. Why? Their reasoning is we’ve used more power. We haven’t used double the power. There’s a conspiracy or something going on here. It’s not fair to the customers of these companies. Why are we being punished because they want extra money?”
“Donald Trump announced that if the Republicans don’t support him he’s going to leave the party and form his own third party. As a lifelong Republican, I say good riddance and don’t let the door hit you in the butt on the way out.”
“It’s really a shame. The Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Michigan should be renamed the Commercial Bowl.”
“In response to the comment about representation in Washington and the border policy. Yes, I do understand that, which is the major reason why I did not vote for Raphael Warnock.”
“Referring to Joe Biden and his ‘few mistakes’ is like putting lipstick on a pig. Joe Biden continues to stand up and lie to the American people on a daily basis. Everything from the border crisis to the great economy we have. Lies.”
“I am a Republican. Voted for Donald Trump two times. I’ve been reading in the Forum about Biden and the Democrats lying. There has never been as big a liar in politics as Donald Trump.”
“When are you people going to realize? Yeah, Trump did a dishonest thing. True. But he did it to himself. He didn’t do it to the people of this country while Biden is destroying this country. Why can’t y’all admit that the Democrats make mistakes? It’s not all Republicans like y’all want to think. Wake up and realize Biden is putting this country into a bankruptcy. He couldn’t care less about the people. He got in office. That’s all he wanted.”
“These people that drive around town with their large dog sitting in their lap between them and the steering wheel should be given a ticket for obstructed driving. I’ve got one in front of me that doesn’t even know to go when the light turns green because of the dog. Really? Come on, people!”
