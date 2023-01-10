“I disagree with the hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents being hired over the next 10 years. I support that we should hire 87,000 IRS agents this year, 87,000 next year and 87,000 the year after to strictly enforce the current tax laws on the books. By enforcing current tax laws and making every private citizen and business pay their fair share, our budget deficit would disappear in short order.”
“The report that Georgia’s General Assembly will be ‘discussing’ minimum pay for all law enforcement officers in Georgia is most disturbing. While every law enforcement employee — depending upon their training, experience and performance — is essential and highly valuable, state government has no business telling local county and municipality governments what to pay local employees. Government, by any name, is actually just control over the individual citizen. The better government is that controlled by ‘we, the people.’ Those who are proposing state control of all law enforcement salaries should be identified by name and recognized as those who will take freedom away from you and me.”
“Ridge Road resident: New Year’s is over and we suffered until almost 2 Sunday morning with your nonsense. Give us a brea. We’re back at work and some of us have to work on Sunday.”
“Socialism (noun): Republican for ‘anything I (or my preferred right wing talking head) don’t like,’ unburdened by any objective evaluation of the thing in question.”
“Talking to friends in other industries, I’m always shocked by how paltry the carpet companies’ benefits packages are for the rank and file.”
“Im sick of the the right crying that the left is destroying the country. Are they gutting the IRS and the Office of Congressional Ethics, do they ignore subpoenas, do they take the Fifth with every question asked while under oath and cannot remember when they are not? Republicans, wake up! You do it have to believe every lie you’re told. Be a real patriot and speak up for the truth. It’s beginning to look like RINOs are the only ones who love this country enough to speak out against lies and misconduct.”
“Someone should really, forcefully, tell President Biden that he should quit referring to Kamala Harris as ‘President Harris’! He did it again in his ‘Going to the Border’ speech last week.”
“I recently read that Netflix paid Harry and Meghan $100 million for their little exposure of the royals. Such a royal waste of money. They need to get their act together if in fact they have one.”
“Last Monday I passed a mariachi band playing at a gravesite in West Hill Cemetery. How nice that was.”
“I’m waiting for all of those Georgia Bulldog haters to show their faces again in the Forum. and claim Kirby is not ‘Smart.’”
“President Biden stands accused of keeping classified documents in a private office from his time as vice president. That can’t be right because the FBI didn’t organize a raid like the one at Mar-a-Lago, but they said they will investigate.”
“The very first bill from the House Republicans will increase our deficit by over $100 billion. What exactly is conservative about that? Didn’t they just run a bunch of ads to ‘stop the spending’?”
