“Racism (noun): Democrat for ‘anything I (or my preferred leftwing talking heads) don’t like,’ unburdened by any objective evaluation of the subject in question.”
“Brian Kemp suspended the gas tax just long enough to get reelected.”
“Stetson Bennett didn’t win the Heisman Trophy, but I bet Caleb Williams would trade trophies in a heartbeat. Go Dawgs!”
“Alabama, Tennessee, Florida fans and all the rest are quite salty these days for some reason. Can’t quite figure it out.”
“Congratulations to the Georgia Bulldogs for winning back-to-back championships, and to Ladd McConkey for being our hometown hero. Go Dawgs!”
“House Republicans have jumped in with both feet, tackling the truly important issues for average Americans: Women wearing sleeves that are shorter than they would prefer.”
“The person who said not to get them started on Marjorie Taylor Greene, I’ll gladly get you started. She’s the greatest thing that’s happened to the U.S. Congress since Martin Van Buren. She says everything people want to say but don’t have the nerve to say and she doesn’t care who knows it. and if you can’t deal with it, I say get out of the kitchen, like Harry Truman.”
“The person who said they would pay for anybody’s groceries if it would keep Trump out of the White House, I’ll take you up on your offer. But I warn you, I weigh 308 pounds and eat accordingly, so I hope you have a large bank account. I also like things that are hard to find in Dalton.”
“I’d like to thank President Joe Biden for the high inflation that has caused my pensions to increase to the tune of about $250 a month. That will be very handy when I go to the pump in my sports car to fill the tank with the low, low gas prices that President Biden has also caused to happen. Thank you, sir.”
“I’m curious. What laws are being passed to force women to have babies? Women have freedom of choice and programs that provide free birth control to low income individuals. Planned Parenthood is one of them. Show some responsibility.”
“In response to the comment about people having babies and the government paying for them, if the women don’t want to have babies then there are plenty of options out there to prevent that. Just take it from there and know that they don’t have to put themselves in that situation. They can go to the drug store, go to their doctor or better yet just behave themselves.”
“I’m so tired of seeing Forum contributors saying they wished Trump was in jail. As much scrutiny as he’s had since January 2016, if there was any chance of him being in jail he would have been by now.”
“Someone needs to tell Biden that we have immigration laws. All you have to do is enforce it.”
“Trump has classified documents and it’s the end of the world. Biden has classified document and it’s just a silly, little mistake. The double standard is astounding.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.