Today's Forum for Jan. 13

"Maybe we could get the guy with the horns and face paint to come to the airport next."
"In your 'Not Real News' section, where do your get this information? CNN perhaps?"
"Chris Christie said it best on the Georgia senatorial election. It had less to do with the actual candidates than it did with the president of the United States. It looks like the swamp may have gotten bigger instead of smaller!"
"I still admire President Trump even with all the adverse circumstances that seem to frequently follow him and I just want to thank him for the last four years. Thank you for making it cool to be an American again and for giving us one of the strongest economies and lowest unemployment we’ve ever experienced in my lifetime. Thank you for supporting our nation's law enforcement and for giving corporations a reason to come back to America. Thank you for our tax relief and for our energy independence. Thank you for taking a rotten job that you never had to take and caring enough for this country to want to try and make a difference."
"It's a shame that the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners cares so little about county employees and taxpayers' funds that they choose to waste both by not protecting employees from the public that has an 11% COVID positivity rate in this county. When your taxes go up, it's for health insurance and endless overtime."
"I was told last week to call back on Monday. Four times I tried to call the number on Monday to schedule an appointment for my COVID vaccination. I got three busy signals and a message that said all lines are full. I also tried to register online for over an hour and didn’t have any luck."
"Why does Whitfield County advertise help for seniors 65 or older for the COVID shot and you cannot ever get a call in to schedule or the website they put in the paper is not valid? Looks like someone would know how to set up a system that would work correctly and easier to use. No updates to public and no recorders to leave messages. Thanks, if you have any comments to help."
"Since the North Georgia Health District hotline is jammed up with thousands of people trying to call in at the same time, we must look at other options. Why not just announce a vaccination schedule based on age and have the recipients just drive over and get it done? Example: Ages 80-90, Monday at 9 a.m.; ages 70-79, Tuesday at 9 a.m.; ages 60-65, Wednesday at 9 a.m.; etc. This is a proposed concept. Real schedules should be based on estimated number of citizens in each age group. That data should be available at the health department."
"Are there any good candidates for Congress out there that would want to run in 2022?"
"Just imagine how great Justin Fields would have been if he had put forth some effort while at UGA."
"No rules were changed to favor one party. It just turns out that if more people vote, Democrats win because there are more of us."
"You are way out of line attacking Chuck Payne! He is right. This country needs prayer and not accusations!"
