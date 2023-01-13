“The changes made at Shugart and 41, in my opinion, are a big mistake. Traffic will now back up and create congestion at the 75 exit ramp. Those frequently traveling that area will not realize the keep moving sign is gone. Bad decision.”
“I think your definition of ‘racism’ can only be found in the ultraconservative dictionary (Trump-Webster, first edition). In the dictionary for normal people, that definition you quoted is for the words ‘fake news.’
“When John Stossel says life is better when we get to make our own decisions, I agree on a philosophical level. However, the saying ‘your rights end at the end of my nose’ is also true. For example, I have the right to breathe smoke-free air. So, you can still smoke, but your location for smoking is limited. Unfettered doing of whatever you want is not the aim of freedom. That’s just selfishness. Why is it that Trump Republicans want to limit everyone else’s freedoms, but not their own?”
“Winning the Heisman Trophy gets you drafted by the NFL, where you will make millions of dollars. Winning a national championship gets you a trophy and a pat on the back.”
“Ah, I see gas stoves are the new CRT and drag shows to fire up the wingnut Wurlitzer. At least they stopped pretending to care about a flute they didn’t know existed.”
“I was so busy today — I forgot to eat my fruits and vegetables.”
“MTG is the far-right Republican version of far-left Democrat AOC. Both have big mouths, are focused on building their personal brands and love to Tweet. To date, MTG has introduced several bills to impeach Biden, a bill to impeach Merrick Garland, a bill to expel Maxine Waters from Congress and one to fire Fauci. Now, her supporters may cheer these bills and love MTG’s rebel spirit, but they had zero chance of being passed. In fact, none of her bills have passed.”
“To the person who is happy about high inflation and thanks Biden for low, low gas prices: All I can do is shake my head.”
“To the commenter in Friday’s Forum. Sure, Kemp lifted the gas tax freeze just in time to get reelected — over two months after he was reelected.”
“All these people that ‘Jeopardy!’ has for their celebrity contestants, boy, those people are crippled too high for crutches. They ain’t got sense enough to get out of the rain.”
“True friendship is seen through the heart, not through the eyes.”
“I can’t for the life of me understand how anyone can still support Joe Biden.”
“In my 50-plus years as a consumer, I have never witnessed store shelves empty on a continual basis as I have during the past two years. Is this what they call ‘Build Back Better’?”
“Will somebody please get word to the road department that they need to mark the streets better for not blocking the intersections at Gillum and Vista at the north bypass? It’s ridiculous that you have to block traffic because people refuse to read a little 2-foot-by-2-foot sign that’s on an obscure pole over in the corner. Spend $12 and make a big sign.”
