Today's Forum for Jan. 15/16

"All businesses should request a property record card from personal property at the Whitfield County Assessors Office. You have no idea what items you are being taxed unless you ask."
"The farmer who is experiencing his goats being killed needs to buy himself two donkeys. They’ll protect the goats from both dogs and coyotes."
"I cannot imagine having enough hatred of my fellow man to be anti-vaccine. And for the people that spread these lies, let's just say I think the pearly gates will have a 'no vacancies' sign when they come calling."
"Why isn't educating the children of this country important anymore?"
"Congrats to Barrett Properties on opening the Belk-Gallant apartments. Great to see people preserving Dalton's history and building its future!"
"All this money the commissioners are giving out there, they need to be paving roads and cleaning out ditches. They're all stopped up, and the roads are falling in. They're spending money on everything else. It looks like they could do something about the roads and ditches. Out here on Gordon Springs Road and Pickens Road, we can't get them to come out and do much of anything anymore."
"The other day I was reading about the City Council beautifying West Walnut Avenue. I think the City Council and the Whitfield County commissioners need to do the basics. Take a drive down on the south bypass from Airport Road to Ridge Road and Southeast Whitfield High School. I went down there Saturday and I counted seven bags of garbage on the side of the road. That's not counting the garbage that is just flying through the air. It looks like a Third World country down there. I've never seen Dalton look this trashy. They need to do something."
"People can complain about the city and the county not picking up every piece of litter and garbage in Whitfield County, but when it comes down to it, their frustration should be aimed at the low-class people who are littering in the first place."
"They need to fire all of those schoolteachers in Chicago for not doing their jobs."
"Government is supposed to do the will of the people, not the other way around."
"The University of Georgia has won a football national championship more recently than Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Florida and every other major college football program."
"I read the headlines and stories of COVID taking over our local schools and can't believe that our boards of education won't require all students, teachers and staff to wear masks while indoors. What am I missing here? Other than school board members pandering to the anti-science crowd in hopes of being reelected. Pathetic."
"I hate to burst people's bubble, but Donald Trump will win the next presidential election and will be our president once again in 2024. The Democrats have no shot at beating him. No shot at all."
