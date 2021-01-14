Today's Forum for Jan. 15

"New versions of coronavirus that are making their way here, including variants that emerged in Britain, South Africa and Brazil, are much more infectious than the current strain, and our commissioners just decided to abandon mask mandates?"
"The article on Whitfield County commissioners removing the mask requirement from public buildings should have been preceded by a bold print disclaimer that they are spouting absolute nonsense."
"I defy the county commissioners to find a single respected health care professional that agrees masks don't work."
"So three good ole boys make a last-minute decision to add an agenda item that impacts the health and welfare of 100,000-plus folks and vote to rescind mask requirements in county offices. A rather stupid decision that totally ignores the reality of the impact on all their constituents, not just those concerned with their 'personal freedom.' All resultant hospital and medical bills should be sent to them along with funeral expenses."
"Making a decision to not mandate masks in county-owned offices is irresponsible and totally ignorant. To make a statement that there’s no evidence that masks work is absolutely absurd. If that were the case doctors, nurses and health care providers would all have contracted this virus. The protective gear they wear has helped to keep them well to allow them to continue caring for all you who refuse to wear masks and contract COVID. These caretakers have rights!"
"I watched the county commission meeting Monday night and was delighted with the changes in the county goal-setting process, metrics, reporting and community input at commission meetings. These upgrades weren't even mentioned in today's newspaper article which was hijacked by Commissioner Greg Jones who made it all about masks when he sought an agenda addition to reverse his own decision of three weeks ago."
"This comment is for Commissioners Greg Jones and Barry Robbins. Mr. Jones, please submit to the newspaper the 'little more data' you've seen that masks don't help. Mr. Robbins, please submit to the newspaper a logical explanation regarding how the COVID vaccine which 'has been introduced' negates the need for masks. Masks are not perfect protection but they help reduce transmission risk. Here's my opinion: You both received enough calls from constituents that you caved."
"Today, I went by and got my first COVID-19 vaccination at the Whitfield County Health Department. I had called ahead earlier and made my appointment. It was very crowded but extremely well organized and the total time frame there was only approximately one-half hour. The people there were very courteous and also very competent."
"No one was attacking Chuck Payne for suggesting that we pray for our country. That is sound advice and exactly what we believers should do. In addition to advising us to pray, Sen. Payne and other state and local officials should lead by reminding their constituents that the presidential and senatorial elections are over and although we Trump supporters (yes, I voted for him twice) are unhappy with the results, there are elections every other year. We have a Constitution and a political process that has served us well for over two centuries now. This is not the time to resort to violence and anarchy on either side of the political spectrum."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.