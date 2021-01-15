Today's Forum for Jan. 16-17

"It's time the powers in college football stop letting fan favorites like Notre Dame and Ohio State into the playoffs. There are better teams like Cincinnati who could have given Alabama a better game."
"I have been trying to think of something nice to say about Donald Trump. Finally I came up with something. Since Trump, they can't say that Jimmy Carter was the worst president ever."
"Wearing clothing in county buildings 'deprives me of the ownership of my life, my liberty and property.' I demand that county commissioners remove the requirement for clothing."
"What rock did the commissioners climb out from under? It is proven masks impede the spread of COVID. One commissioner dead and hospitals full. Masks should be required."
"Why are the commissioners in the county with the second highest COVID- 19 infection rate in Georgia completely detached from reality on the subject of wearing masks?"
"Marjorie Taylor Greene is apparently in a contest with fellow QAnon connoisseur and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert to be the first one expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives."
"Congressional Republicans are throwing tantrums over the Capitol’s new metal detector checkpoint, disrespecting Capitol Police and shoving them out of the way. An officer was killed last week protecting them from a mob and they can’t show the least respect."
"If impeachment is divisive then, rightly, the only thing it divides us from are the criminal elements in our society. Sedition is not patriotism."
"Besides believing we don't need to wear masks in county buildings, our county commissioners also believe the Earth is flat."
"What sources did the county commissions use to come to the conclusion that masks are ineffective? Removing the mask mandate from county buildings at a time when we are in the worst month of the pandemic and Whitfield County has 134 COVID deaths and 12,060 cases, one of the worst counties in Georgia, is irresponsible."
"If our county commissioners did a minimum amount of research on COVID-19, they could learn that their justification for rescinding the masks mandate in county buildings is not based on facts."
"Since when did the county commissioners become better qualified than the CDC in determining the effectiveness of properly wearing a mask against the transmission of COVID-19 in public spaces?"
"In Wednesday's paper Commissioner Greg Jones said that he had 'seen a little more data that masks don't help.' Could he please share the source of this 'data'? I would very much like to read it."
"It is comforting to know that the medical knowledge of our everyday citizens exceeds that of Dr. Fauci and the CDC."
"In the same Daily Citizen-News article that references the fact that Whitfield County has the second highest rate of COVID-19 out of 159 counties in Georgia, one of our county commissioners is quoted as saying 'things seem to be going well'?"
"Donald Trump — the ultimate rabble rouser! What disturbs me the most is how much rabble he has been able to rouse."
"Simple statements of fact: 1. Nobody stole the election. Trump just lost. 2. Joe Biden is going to be president on Jan. 20. 3. Anyone denying these two facts is misinformed or trying to sell you something."
