“And once again, don’t get me started on MTG!”
“A lot of people believe in God, but they are no closer to heaven than the one who does not believe in God. There is only one way to heaven, ask God to forgive us of our sins and accept his son Jesus Christ as their Lord and savior.”
“Where’s Herschel these days, in Georgia or Texas?”
“The media’s desperate attempt to conflate President Biden and Trump’s approach to classified documents betrays how much they depend on clickbait outrage to pay their bills. I guess it’s always easier to eat junk food than plan a healthy diet.”
“David Bean is the one who has been gaslighted. The Democrats are masters of gaslighting the gullible.”
“The data and arguments that David Bean used in his ‘Gaslighting’ letter to the editor are, for the most part, not going to win a debate. He is correct that no state has found systemic voter fraud. Other data in his letter are accurate but incomplete. Logical fallacies come to mind.”
“I can’t believe that the GOP speaker now thinks, that after 50 years of forced withholdings from my paychecks, that I’m not worthy of my entitlement payments!”
“I’ve opened a can of worms. They just sit there, the worms. Hardly the chaos that’s been advertised.”
“It’s hard to take people seriously about gas prices when you see them idling in the drive-thru at restaurants or picking up children at schools that have bus service. Are these the same people that wasted money putting stickers on gas pumps? MTG loves you.”
“It has been pure entertainment to watch the Biden administration and the media attempt to mitigate the fallout from hiding classified documents in a garage and houses owned by President Biden from his years as vice president.”
“I got a big chuckle out of the Town Crier ‘Phone book ‘76: part 1’ just now. I actually was a phone operator for 10 years from ‘57 to ‘67, so this brought back a lot of good memories. So thank you very much for this article.”
“The world is always trying to drag us and our children down to its level.”
“I am a Baby Boomer. I would like to say my grandson bought me a pair of sunglasses for Thanksgiving and they are Pradas. I didn’t know that they are expensive. So if anybody found black Prada sunglasses, I have the case. But if you want to return them please dial (706) 229-0730. Thank you from the Baby Boomer.”
“Well I see where Meghan and Prince Harry have once again made the cover of People magazine. Honestly, I cannot see why the media is so enamored with covering these people and the same goes for Kim Kardashian. It seems like nowadays the less constructive things you do in life, the more the people want to read about you.”
“What I’m fixing to say may upset a lot of people but I’m going to say it anyway. I believe Eli Manning was a far better quarterback than Peyton ever was. Eli had two Super Bowl wins before Peyton ever did. and Eli beat New England and Brady both times. Peyton had to go to Denver to win his last one and I believe it was set up for Eli not to have as many wins as Peyton did.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.