Today's Forum for Jan. 18

"What a lovely snow we had Sunday. I sat at my window, curled up in a warm blanket, for hours watching nature's beauty fall from the sky and turn my yard into a winter wonderland. How fortunate we are in North Georgia to be able to experience such beauty."
"If nothing else, our current president should be impeached for dereliction of duty for not protecting the United States from all enemies foreign and domestic. I believe something to that effect is mentioned in the oath of office."
"I hate to bust your bubble but you said the exact same thing about Trump winning in 2020 and we all know how that went."
"I hate to bust your bubble but Donald Trump will not be on the ballot in the 2024 election."
"The New England/Buffalo game in 7 degrees! I'm not watching. No business playing football in 7 degrees outdoors. I bet the owners are in the press box!"
"I beg you, print anything other than John Stossel's drivel. He can't be bothered to learn the definition of the things he presumes to write about, and is actively hostile to the truth. At least blank space on the page would give us a useful place to take notes."
"Glad to hear the city is addressing blighted properties. When are they going to take care of the old chicken plant?"
"One thing the pandemic has really brought home is how many parents view school as just subsidized daycare."
"Some people simultaneously believe teachers are critical workers, essential for the proper upbringing of children, who need to be forced to go to work regardless of their own safety, and also teachers are spoiled, overpaid government workers who should be fired for teaching about slavery wrong."
"Ancient nations and cities needed defensive walls of safety and protection. The same is true today. A country without borders is like a house without walls, destined to collapse."
"If you had read my comment correctly, which you didn't, what I was trying to say was that I would participate in social media only when the government starts prohibiting the removal of people's comments merely because Big Tech doesn't want conservative commentary or doesn't agree with conservative commentary on the media."
"Where does the Valdosta Daily Times get off criticizing Marjorie Taylor Greene? I certainly haven't seen anything in Lowndes County that I would want to move down there for and definitely no one I would vote for. People need to stop telling everyone what to do and get their own house in order before they worry about somebody's house that's 340 miles away."
"I sure wish Bojangles served biscuits like the ones they show on TV. The ones you get in Dalton are so thin that the cap of it just falls all to pieces."
"I think the only conclusion that you can make now that the COVID is back in Dalton Public Schools headline is that instead of encouraging masks in the buildings, why don't you make it a total mask mandate and say you have to do it? It makes sense."
"I see Donald Trump is still living inside your head. It's too bad that everything you think you know is wrong."
