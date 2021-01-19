Today's Forum for Jan. 19

"Some of the young, well-informed people who live in our community need to step up and get involved in local politics before the next disaster occurs. I don’t think we can do any worse than who we currently have making decisions that negatively impact all of us."
"Dear Republican electorate and elected Republicans. Have courage and take your hijacked party back. Please do not become the 'conspiracy theory' party. I would like to vote Republican in the future. Thank you."
"Is Marjorie Taylor Greene determined to be an embarrassment to Northwest Georgia for her entire term of office? Sure looks like so far."
"Is there a recall petition yet for Marjorie Taylor Greene? If not, let’s start one! How dumb to say she wants to impeach Biden. He’s not even in office yet. Plain embarrassing."
"Thank you Annalee Harlan and Dr. Viamonte for your true concern over the health of the citizens of Whitfield County. This is a trait solely lacking in our other local politicians."
"I was walking to my car after receiving my COVID vaccination and an elderly couple stopped their car and asked me how to get an appointment. They said they had been trying for days with no luck. I’m in my late 60s, but I felt sad and guilty because I would have let them take my place. Why didn’t they start with the oldest people first and work down?"
"Two stories on the same day: 1. Whitfield County commissioners vote not to require masks in county buildings. 2. Municipal Court closes down for the rest of January because of the possibility of further spreading COVID-19. Whitfield County continues to be one of the worst hotspots for the spread of the virus. Does anyone else see a problem here?"
"So now our learned county commissioners, who have apparently now become doctors and scientists, have voted no mask mandate in county buildings due to lack of data."
"How about our commissioners use some of our tax dollars to purchase medical-grade face masks for their constituents instead of loaded SUVs for departments that don’t need them."
"I am appalled that the Whitfield commissioners dropped the mask requirement for county buildings. Guys, if you want to get yourselves killed, that's fine. But you have a duty to the county employees who are just trying to feed their families. Look at it this way: By reinstating the mask requirement you'll be protecting the county from huge wrongful death lawsuits and big workman's comp payouts to the COVID victims."
"Shame on you Whitfield County commissioners! Masks do help and it’s a small sacrifice to wear one to keep the citizens of Whitfield County healthy. You all need to be replaced at the next election!"
"Not wearing a mask in public is personal irresponsibility."
"I am appalled our county commissioners think they know more than the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the effectiveness of wearing a mask. They need only to look at the obituaries to see the deaths the virus is causing in our community and across the world. If there is only a very slight chance wearing a mask helps prevent deaths that slight inconvenience of wearing a mask is more than worth it. It appears that the lives of older citizens are not deemed worthy by the county commission of this slight inconvenience. I ask that everyone remember this incompetency Election Day."
"Something must be done to 'clean up' gravesites at West Hill Cemetery located west of Lewell Street. Some sites make the entire section look more like a circus atmosphere than being respectful of those families having loved ones buried there. Colorful spinning pinwheels, colorful lights and even beer bottles placed on graves. There must be some sort of ordinance that is being broken."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.