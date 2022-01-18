Today's Forum for Jan. 19

"Math 1.0 for Democrats: If my insurance has to pay for a 'free' COVID test, they are not free. In fact, if they are provided by the government, they are not free. There is no free lunch, somebody pays. Democrats need to quit conning people with this word."
"My sincere thanks to those kind souls who keep picking up my check at local restaurants. It happened twice last week at Oakwood and IHOP. May God bless."
"With the threat of school shootings, dying of COVID-19, the difficulty of trying to get the parents of students to think of school as more than daycare and the extra computer work of going virtual, why do you think teachers are coddled? So why is there a teacher shortage if it’s so easy?"
"I thought before I got saved, good people went to heaven and bad people went to hell. Even though Jesus came and died for our sins, that does not mean that everyone is going to heaven. No matter what a person has done in the past they have to ask God to forgive them of their sins, and accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. That is the only way."
"Why do the doctors in Dalton not want to see their regular patients? Not people with COVID, just their patients who are sick."
"How much longer are we going to have to put up with these idiotic robocalls that start at daybreak and end at midnight? Some people like to sleep, especially old people. I've already gotten 15 today and it's just 2:30."
"I don't know why these people won't take these shots. What's the matter with people? This virus is not going to go away as long as people are going around out there like nothing is wrong. I see so, so many people with no mask and probably don't even have their shots. They only think about themselves and not the people around them — family, friends, people in the stores. I don't understand. It's no big deal as far as the shot goes and it means a whole lot more if you get the shot."
"The left-wing news is a fictionalized soap opera."
"I'm glad to see I'm not the only one concerned about the neatness of West Hill Cemetery. Not only do the ditches need attention, but the graves themselves need attention, too. A cemetery is a sacred place and it should be honored as such. It should remain dignified and not all dressed up like a backyard party. It doesn't look good. It needs to be kept up."
"For those who think empty store shelves are only in faraway countries, wake up. You need to look around. Even in Dalton you can find empty store shelves."
"I don't know how much longer we can take this runaway inflation. The strain that it's putting on families is immeasurable. While the prices of almost everything in our lives go up, our salaries stay the same. This is completely unfair. Our elected politicians don't seem to care about our struggles. They are all rich. It doesn't affect them."
"Do you think Biden's living up to his oath of office?"
"I wish the post office in the city could make their mind up to either deliver our mail in the morning, in the afternoon or at night. That's what they're doing now."
