Today's Forum for Jan. 20

"Hats off to everyone this morning for a really smooth check-in and COVID vaccination at the trade center. No side effects for me!"
"Thank you to the Whitfield County Health Department for making the COVID vaccine so easy to get. Everyone was efficient and professional."
"Almost 24 hours since I got my vaccination at the trade center. The site is not sore at all. I did have a brief feeling of very slight dizziness, but then I am 72 and overweight. I spent the afternoon helping to load three loads of firewood with no problems. The firemen, police and other volunteers acted like they had done this all before. Herding cats, especially elderly cats driving cars, is not easy, but all was done very professionally. If they had the vaccine they were promised by the previous administration they could easily double the shots given. Much thanks to Dr. Viamonte and everyone who helped."
"Our county commissioners have come up with a new idea to lure those elusive young professionals. The 'mask don't protect anyone from COVID-19' policy. That should really draw them to Whitfield County."
"I was a Republican up until Jan. 6, 2021, but am now an independent. I do not agree with the Democratic Party and can't abide those in the Republican Party that continue to support Donald Trump. In my opinion, if you continue to repeat that the election was rigged you are complicit in what happened on Jan. 6. Anyone who takes the time to investigate the allegations rather than listening to some 'talking heads' will find the allegations are not true. Those who believe all of the false allegations about the Georgia election only need to go to https://sos.ga.gov/index.php/elections to find the truth. Our country and our freedom are worth the time it takes to authenticate allegations of voter fraud."
"I've voted for Republican and Democrat presidential elections in my lifetime. Not sure if I can vote for either party in the future with a clear conscience. Our government is sinking fast. I don't watch the national news media anymore. Seems they have to pick sides. Hope everyone is satisfied with their choice. I'm definitely disappointed with them all. Term limits will never happen in my lifetime. Hope my granddaughter survives the country ahead of us."
"The phrase 'that's just my opinion' has become a sure sign that you have no idea what you are talking about, a sad attempt to sell ignorance as knowledge. Please stop."
"I live in the 14th District in Northwest Georgia. Marjorie Taylor Greene scares me to death! I can’t imagine her walking the halls of the U.S. Capitol spewing her insane rhetoric. Oh, and you people who voted for her also scare me to death. Lord save us from this madness!"
"Thank you Dick Yarbrough for the article about Jane, your late wife, 'The Woman Who Shares My Name.'”
