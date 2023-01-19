“The DEO Medical Clinic wants to contract with a local taxi company with bilingual dispatchers to provide patient transportation. Please call (706) 581-6654.”
“Why was the Republicans’ ‘outrage’ and ‘frustration’ over Biden’s handling of classified documents not there when documents were removed from Mar-a-Lago?”
“There are over 1,000 private jets landing in Davos, Switzerland, for a meeting of environmentalists who are planning ways for the rest of us to reduce our carbon footprint. A good start would be figuring out how to fly those planes on batteries.”
“This DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) philosophy being pushed by the left, along with the decline in work ethics, will surely be detrimental to our nation’s well-being. You can’t uplift a generation at the cost of others.”
“Trump is caught with classified documents in his house and the liberal media and the Democrats go into hypersonic overdrive. Biden is caught with classified documents in his garage and it’s nearly a speed bump in the overall scheme of things. Folks, if that doesn’t prove that there’s one standard for elites and one standard for everyone else then nothing ever will.”
“Why hasn’t the city condemned the old chicken plant? It’s a dangerous, abandoned eyesore!”
“Biden had, at this writing, 20 secret documents locked at an office he willingly turned over. Trump had 15 boxes located where people could easily grab them that he fought not to turn over. Many folders were empty. Biden was honest, impeached Trump was not. The Republican gaslight is on.”
“Jan. 6, MTG, Charlottesville, Santos, QAnon, KKK, Neo-Nazis, ignoring subpoenas. and you think it’s the Democrats who are destroying America?”
“Trump supporters. I would like to hear from you in the Forum about Trump saying with regard to the classified document issue: ‘These were ordinary, inexpensive folders with various words printed on them, but they were a cool keepsake.’ ‘Perhaps the Gestapo took some of these empty folders when they raided Mar-a-Lago, and counted them as a document, which they are not.’ Do you really believe him?”
“How do the liberals that call into the Forum all the time expect anyone to pay any attention to them? They’re still criticizing Trump and he’s been out of office two years but they don’t say a thing about the guy that’s the president now, their favorite son Joe Biden.”
“I think we need to show Ladd McConkey some appreciation in Murray County with a little parade or an appreciation day or something. He done great. What an athlete!”
“Here’s a pro tip to President Joe Biden. Before you start singing happy birthday to someone, it’s a good idea to know the person’s name. If Trump had made that gaffe the liberal news media would have absolutely crucified him and questioned his mental fitness to serve as president. But when Uncle Joe did it, the liberal news media laughs it off. What a disgrace.”
