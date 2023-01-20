“Hey, major grocery store, when I spend $300 a week in your store, I don’t expect to scan and bag my groceries to get out of your store. If I wanted to work at your store I would fill out an application! You need to get the necessary help to accommodate your loyal customers.”
“Sure, egg prices are very expensive, but do you really think you would come out cheaper by having your own chickens? Feed is expensive, then you have to feed and water them every day and then if you have a rooster you have to listen to your neighbors complain.”
“Under Gov. DeSantis, Florida’s schools will produce some of the most narrow-minded students in the country. What is he afraid of?”
“Trump wants to terminate the Constitution, yet his people say the Democrats are ruining the country.”
“Yes, Ladd is a swell guy and a great athlete. I wish we had more young people like him. However, there are plenty of people in this area who do things that greatly improve (or even save) the lives of people in our community on a daily basis. Let’s have a parade to celebrate them. Athletes are not suffering from a lack of admiration, support or accolades. First responders, teachers, nurses, volunteers, etc., that’s who ought to get a parade. Not a nice kid who can throw a ball. I bet Ladd would agree.”
“I will continue to criticize Donald J. Trump as long as I’m alive because that’s what he deserves.”
“Actually, Mar-a-Largo was protected by the Secret Service. Probably safer than a roll-up garage door. For several years.”
“People are very quick to criticize President Biden, and some of that criticism is warranted. However, we have a vice president in Kamala Harris who is very much asleep at the wheel. More scrutiny should be placed on Harris and her completely ineffectual job as vice president. Biden put her in ‘charge’ of the immigration crisis, and what has she done?”
“The White House and Joe Biden continue to push the narrative that inflation is easing and the economy is on the right track. Does any average American look at their paycheck, their weekly grocery bill, how much they spend a month on gas and truly believe that things are improving?”
“I would like to know how in this world anyone can concentrate on anything. You go into a restaurant and the music is so loud that you could absolutely hear it in the next state. People are talking at the top of their lungs to try to be heard over it. Your meal is ruined. You go into a grocery store, it’s the same thing. You go into any store. You call somebody on the phone and all you can get is some kind of hideous racket that you don’t even know why you call them when they finally get around to answering the phone. Please, somebody do something about this aggravating racket! If you’ve got to play something, put it low and soothing, not screaming and screeching like wild people. Please, everybody doesn’t enjoy that mess.”
“Good read: ‘Reorganized Religion: The Reshaping of the American Church and Why it Matters’ by Bob Smietana.”
