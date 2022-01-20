Today's Forum for Jan. 21

"Humans and our societies have evolved since ancient times. The Earth belongs to no man."
"To clarify my comment about West Hill Cemetery's ditches and drains: That is all that I am complaining about. How a family chooses to honor their loved ones is frankly nobody else's business. We should all be so lucky that our loved ones celebrate our lives however they choose. Pretty lights and flowers do no harm. If you don't like it, don't look. And by the way, the graves you're speaking of are among the most visited in the cemetery."
"To the person who said don’t print John Stossel. Well, I say don’t print Dick Polman. He’s also very hostile toward anything that isn’t his opinion."
"Dick Polman's comments are so patently ridiculous, the only reaction you can have is complete hilarity. He's really better than a lot of stand-up comedians. Of course, that's not really saying much nowadays since so many of them have quit doing comedy because it's not politically correct."
"What is with the mail? For the last few nights it has not been arriving until around 9:30 at night. Now it is 10 and it still has not been delivered."
"President Biden is living up to his oath of office much better than his predecessor 45 ever thought about. But then again 45 never even understood the oath he took."
"Anybody else like watching the City Council meetings on YouTube? I just wish they would put a link to the minutes in the description."
"They should put the aquatics center where the abandoned chicken plant is. Help out local downtown businesses rather than Augusta-based property owners!"
"To show you how vicious the Democratic Party is, look what they've done to Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema."
"My social media account is the editorial page of the Daily Citizen-News. That way only one person can censor me. His name is Jamie Jones."
"Firing staff members who are unvaccinated for COVID while at the same time letting vaccinated people work who have tested positive is the nuttiest idea I have ever heard of. This is politics, not science. I will personally not be a patient at any hospital that does this."
"It's not that the anti-vaccine people hate their fellow man, it's that they do not trust the federal government."
"I can't wait until Biden is out of office and we get a real president in there."
"You people talking about the low-class people in Whitfield County throwing out trash on the south bypass, I would suggest you get behind a commercial garbage truck on their way to Tilton and you'll find out where the garbage comes from on the south bypass."
"I'm 69 years old. I've voted since I was 19. That's 50 years. If Donald Trump is the Republican Party's nominee I will not vote for Donald Trump, even though I have voted for Republicans for 50 years. I will not vote for Donald Trump. I will not vote for a Democrat either. So I guess if he runs I guess I will just not vote."
