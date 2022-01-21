Today's Forum for Jan. 22/23

"It was so disappointing to read in the Daily Citizen-News that after 30 years of being at the bottom on funding the library in Northwest Georgia, Whitfield County hasn't improved any. It's high time for our city and county commissioners to step up to the plate and give these people some money. And maybe if they quit wasting money on trails and parks they might have some money for the library, and a new building at a different location would be even better."
"I can hardly wait to see what Donald Trump has in store for the social media companies when he gets back in office. It will be a sight to behold."
"Pop culture is not innocent. It is not a good role model for our children. Just look at the career of Miley Cyrus, for instance."
"The Biden administration is rapidly imploding. Would the last person in the White House please turn out the lights?"
"The only thing that the elected officials in Murray County can seem to get us are chicken houses and dollar stores. I think Murray County has too many of them already so we need new Murray County elected officials come Election Day."
"It's becoming painfully clear: An uneducated vote is a wrong vote."
"I did not vote Biden. Would not. But I'm glad he's president for a short time because now no one can say the worst president the United States ever had was from Georgia."
"The person in the Forum said, 'If nothing else, our current president should be impeached for dereliction of duty for not protecting the United States from all enemies, foreign and domestic.' What are they talking about? That was Trump that let the insurrection go, not Biden. Biden hasn't done anything like that. I don't get it."
"This is not just in the city of Dalton, if that's what the person is referring to with the mail delivery, it's in Chatsworth as well. Sometimes we don't get the mail over here until way late, or we don't get it at all. Then we go to get the mail the next day and there's mail from the day before. They need to get our mail out at an appropriate time. Maybe someone needs their mail for a certain reason. Who knows? But there is no reason to be so long about getting the mail out, especially now that they're riding in those trucks all the time."
"It's been over a year and these liberal Democrats are still trying to blame Trump for everything that's bad in America."
"To all the anti-vaxxers out there trying to make a political statement by not getting vaccinated, last month at a Texas rally and on a Fox interview Trump said that he was fully vaccinated and had the booster and that vaccinations are good, that it was the people that are not vaccinated that are dying."
"The cemetery is awful. It gets worse by the day, worse by the week. People are given rules when they buy plots or when they bury someone. Can we not control this? Can we not make people do what they are supposed to do even if it's in the cemetery? It is a sacred place, but it's not sacred anymore. No, West Hill Cemetery is not sacred, especially across from the Georgians apartments."
