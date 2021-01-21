Today's Forum for Jan. 22

"Things going well, are they Commissioner Barry Robbins? Take a stroll over to the local hospital and repeat that saying. Ask a nurse or a doctor working at Hamilton Medical Center if things are rosy. We are already missing the leadership of Chairman Laughter. She cared for the safety of the citizens."
"I can say without issue, the county and commissioners do not care about the employees. They are only worried about getting reelected and making sure they do the most time allowed. Employees are replaceable. I promise if they get sick with COVID-19 and use the 12 weeks FMLA, they will be without a job or insurance."
"Not only was the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners too cowardly to stand up for its employees, it was too cowardly to tell them that they were. It was attendees of the meeting and news media that shared their foolish choice to employees, not the ones who selfishly made the decision to put employees at further unnecessary risk for politicians' temporary political favor."
"How do you impeach a county commissioner?"
"Dear Whitfield County commissioners, your excuse of saying that wearing a mask in county buildings being 'unenforceable' is a joke! Of course you can make it 'enforceable,' you just don’t let people in the buildings without wearing a mask. When this virus soars in our county because of your 'giving in' to a few outspoken people, it’s on your conscience."
"Here are some Americans I thought would never exist: Health care providers who refuse to take the COVID vaccine to protect themselves and those they care for; members of Congress who bypass metal detectors in the Capitol installed to protect them from their dangerous colleagues; Whitfield County commissioners who rescind a mask mandate intended to reduce the threat of a virus that killed one of their own; a president who declares war on his own country."
"I was told several months ago that when the election was over COVID would just go away. That was another conspiracist's lie. Why do people totally ignore facts and think up wild things like that? I would think that when one of their theories proves to be exactly opposite from what they say, they would reconsider their thoughts."
"Good luck President Biden, you're going to need it after the last four years."
"I have never been more proud to be an American and never more sure God shed his grace on all Americans."
"Fact check: Joe Biden does stutter, so did Mel Tillis. Everyone loved him. He does not have dementia. He will be a good president.''
"Your 'Our View' about Marjorie Taylor Greene was the most forthright I’ve ever read in this newspaper. She and the type that voted for her can do nothing but harm and contribute to a narrative of never-ending disasters."
"You really need to give Marjorie Taylor Greene a break. Someone needs to be a spokesperson for the deplorables."
"I generally only check Michael Reagan's column to see how long he can hold out before saying 'my father' (paragraph six this past week). But this time my mouth actually dropped open while I was reading. Biden should apologize to the country? It has long been clear that Michael Reagan is a Republican sycophant, but this time I think he's actually lost it. His brain has short-circuited and he has actually lost it."
