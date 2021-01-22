Today's Forum for Jan. 23-24

"You would think that commissioners who are representing the county suffering with the second highest rate of COVID-19 in Georgia would grow a backbone and start listening to the medical professionals instead of the serial dissidents. People are dying."
"President Trump never got the support he needed, especially from Nancy Pelosi. He was a thorn in her side and she was hell bent on getting rid of him. He did the best he could considering all the obstacles in his way, without a salary. Don't be fooled by this incoming president and his staff. Your taxes will go up, the borders will be open to all and we will pay dearly! I pray every day that Biden will stay healthy during his presidency."
"In his inaugural address, Joe called for 'tolerance and humility.' He also said 'disagreement must not lead to disunion.' Imagine what the nation would be like if he and the Democrats had done that."
"Just wonder how much other readers enjoy John Micek's history lessons about Caesar and the Rubicon, the third Punic War and book summaries like 'The Storm Before the Storm.' Once upon a time the guy was actually readable."
"I feel sorry for the people that stormed the Capitol and are going to be prosecuted and probably receive jail time for a man that could care the least about them. Trump will ride off and never think about these people that he conned."
"As he urged his followers to attack the Capitol of our country two weeks ago, Trump promised he was going with them: 'I'll be there with you.' But where was he when they were committing treason and insurrection? Back at the White House watching on TV. According to aides, he was excited to see what 'his people' were doing, although some of them looked 'low class.' He threw them under the bus as he has so many others and then insulted them, too."
"Republicans claimed Biden was senile or had dementia. So, how did Biden steal the election? I guess he was smarter than they were."
"Boy it has been so nice the last couple of mornings. We get to wake up and not worry about what kind of crazy things or who the president fired on Twitter because they hurt his little feelings. So glad we are living under a different and real president. Go Joe and Kamala, we love you"
"Great editorial in Wednesday's paper about Marjorie Greene. When you interviewed someone about her before the election, the person commented they didn't know anything about QAnon. I hope that person knows now. Shame on anyone that didn't investigate what she believed in before they voted for her. If they knew what she believed in and still voted for her, I don't know what to say."
"Good luck, President Biden!"
