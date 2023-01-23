“The abandoned animal problem is out of control. The city and county should require all pets to be spayed or neutered, and enforce it!”
“When you have a Secret Service that was willing to delete their phones for Trump and hide any and all documents of their wrongdoing to protect him, I am very doubtful they was worried about the boxes upon boxes of documents he had laying out in wide open for anyone to see.”
“I noticed during the classified documents on both Trump and Biden that Dr. Jill’s wardrobe closet wasn’t raided and searched like Melania’s.”
“How can Joe say he takes handling classified documents seriously but says he has no regrets about his own mishandling of classified documents?”
“They’re going to use these secret papers against Biden to get him out of office.”
“Is President Biden so arrogant that he can’t admit that he was wrong to have classified information at his home? I think the American public would be much more understanding if he owned up his mistakes like a man, apologized and promised that it would never happen again. We are very forgiving as a nation but not when someone acts like he has never made a mistake in his life.”
“Can’t wait for Jim Jordan over the next two years to subpoena someone and they ignore it. Turn about is fair play.”
“Why did we lose Spectrum channel WDGA-13? It hasn’t been on for months but still shows on the channel lineup.”
“I wish people would understand that the 87,000 IRS employees were not all agents. The number includes employees of of all kinds, from general clerical all the way down to janitors and maintenance. You know, the employees every agency (or business) needs to run successfully. It’s a lie that it’s 87,000 agents.”
“Kamala Harris is probably doing what Biden wants done at the border. Nothing. Which is what you do if you want open borders.”
“Joe Biden, by far, has been the worst president this country has ever had. All he has done in office is reverse everything good that President Trump did for the country.”
“For all you Biden supporters, how do you like the price of eggs?”
“It feels great to be able to gloat over all of the other college football fans for another year that my Georgia Bulldogs are national champions once again.”
“I don’t know about you, but I’m really looking forward to the summer concerts at Burr Park. I’m so excited to see the lineup. I’m sure the folks who book the acts are putting together another wonderful lineup. I’ve already got my Friday nights in the summer blocked off.”
“This world would be such a brighter place if people would put down their phones, log off of social media and see all of the good that goes on in the world every single day. Unfortunately, the negative voices are louder and receive more attention than the positive things that are happening all around us.”
“I was just wondering. Has there every been a better run of football players from our area? This past season we had Isaiah Mack and Kyric McGowan play snaps in the NFL, and it looks like Jahmyr Gibbs could be a high draft pick. Also, Ladd McConkey looks like he has what it takes to play in the league. Congratulations to all of these fine young men and their families. I wish you continued success.”
“Let’s go Hawks!”
