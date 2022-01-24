Today's Forum for Jan. 25

"Any reliable, affordable auto repair shops in the Dalton area that can be trusted to fix problems on an older (carbureted, non-computerized) car?"
"Rich Manieri nailed it when he gave the reasons why our president should have a cognitive test. Some of his statements leave him open for ridicule."
"Do you think Mr. Manieri is embarrassed to release a column criticizing President Biden's gaffes and lack of press conferences the day after Biden gave the longest press conference in history, masterfully dealing with the press corps nonsense? Or does he not know what he is saying?"
"During Joe Biden’s last press conference he kept asking what the Republican Party is for and stated to the reporter to just name one thing that they are for. All the answers are obvious, and you hear them every day if you are awake. Normal people are not for four more years of reckless spending. We want real borders, our shelves restocked, law and order restored, and an end to the staggering inflation we’re experiencing."
"The Supreme Court just shot down Trump's last attempt to keep his efforts to upend democracy secret. We are going to find out everything that you people are clinging to so desperately."
"One has to ask why it is we cannot after all the years of flu testing get at-home and testing at pharmacies like we do for COVID-19? All I can figure is the medical community has stopped it so they can charge you crazy fees and make you wait to see a doctor just to get the test."
"I have been trying to figure out, how can the Democrats cheat in an election in a state with a Republican governor, a Republican secretary of state, basically a Republican-ran state. If the Democrats can pull that off they are pretty darn smart, wouldn't you agree?"
"Yes, the Democrats are vicious. But they are no worse than the Republicans. Just ask Liz Cheney. Heck, Donald Trump is willing to give the state of Georgia to Stacey Abrams just to spite Kemp. Democrats do not have a monopoly on malicious behavior."
"The commenter complaining about their mail arriving late may remember that the USPS was systematically dismantled in an effort to slow down mail-in votes, in the hopes that they would arrive too late to count."
"While I disagree with much of what Dick Polman says, he is a respected journalist with a gift for words. I believe the gentleman enjoys drawing ire from readers."
"As a subscriber I find the depiction of Sen. Joe Manchin going behind Joe Biden’s back offensive to the two senators portrayed. The idiotic things that Joe Biden and the far left-wing Democrats are doing to try to destroy this country is just crazy! Joe Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema both have met with the president several times and made their stand on changing the filibuster requiring 50 instead of the current 60 votes in the Senate as well as federalizing elections very clear. I’m glad they’re not drinking the Kool-Aid! Elections should always be controlled by each state's approved guidelines. Reference the Constitution."
"After reading John Stossel’s glowing spin of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' handling of the COVID virus, I decided to research the statistics myself. What I found made me think about what my ol’ daddy used to tell me: 'Figures don’t lie, but liars do figure!'”
