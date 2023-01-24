"President Biden's budget includes $18 billion for Border Patrol. Anyone pretending he is for open borders is either ignorant of the facts, or lying to you."
"I will buy you eggs for a year if you can tell me how, precisely, President Biden is responsible for the avian flu pandemic in the poultry industry."
"Does anyone remember when TV commercials were kind of cute and whimsical? Today, they seem to be downright annoying on purpose! Liberty Mutual and Spectrum take the cake!"
"Speaking of dumb TV commercials, have you seen the one with the lady, with the hornet's nest on her head?"
"I've got a simple solution to all of the people annoyed at commercials nowadays, whether they don't like the spokesperson, don't like the product, think the commercial is too cheesy, that they volume is too loud — turn the channel."
"Autopsy results for those who died from overthrow attempt left off what we saw with our own eyes, including beating officers, attempts at strangling them, etc. Does the facts given by the writer make what was done that day alright? Seems to be the conclusion. Seems off the mark a lot."
"Since months of investigation failed to find the leaker of the Supreme Court Roe decision, wouldn't it be reasonable to assume that the leaker was a liberal Supreme Court Justice?"
"To all tailgaters: I can't drive faster than the car in front of me."
"Whichever side you're on — Biden or Trump — in this classified documents mess, I think we all can agree that both are in the wrong. As for the person wishing Biden would apologize for his transgressions, don't hold your breath. His ego won't allow it."
"To the person who will be gloating over Georgia's national championship for another year, here's to hoping I don't run into you. Signed, a frustrated Tennessee fan."
"Does anyone think that MTG is setting herself up as a candidate for vice president in 2024? Trump seems to truly adore her, and now that the Republicans are in charge in the House she can now flex her political muscles. I don't know how viable a candidate she would be on the national stage, and who knows what the political climate will be in 2024."
"I don't know about you, but I am sick and tired of all of this rainy, cold weather. If it was up to me, spring would have sprung last week. I guess I just need to move to somewhere warmer."
"Has anyone tried calling the IRS lately? I called them last week and never got through to an actual living person. I guess I'll keep trying and that someone will help me before the tax deadline in April. This is a very maddening situation."
"Anyone seen any good movies lately?"
