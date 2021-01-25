Today's Forum for Jan. 26

"Kudos to the Whitfield County Health Department for a job well done. Very efficient roll out of vaccines. Kudos to Dr. Viamonte for his work in getting more vaccines for Whitfield County. Kudos to Daily Citizen-News for the editorial in Wednesday's paper. It was spot on!"
"Bravo, Whitfield County Health Department! Receiving our first vaccine shot was a breeze. From very short wait times to friendly, knowledgeable workers and nurses, you have a great plan in place. Get your shots people."
"My mother told me last night her garbage service in Acworth is warning of disruptions due to COVID. It made me realize how flawlessly Dalton Public Works continues to operate. Thanks for the good work!"
"The Republican Party is toast. If they don't convict Trump he may start the Patriot Party and an online station to rival Fox which would split the Republican Party. If they convict Trump to keep him from ever holding office again the right-wing rubes and Marjorie Taylor Greene conspiracy theorists will feel betrayed and try to take over the party or never vote Republican again."
"To all of you Biden supporters, ignorance is bliss."
"I'm confused about the brouhaha involving the National Guard having to sleep in garages. In my military training, we were trained to adapt and adjust to changing conditions. We could sleep on a picket fence for four hours and be ready to hit it! I have to admit, I didn't hear the National Guard complaining about the conditions. It was clueless civilians!"
"I know some heath care workers including doctors and nurses who won't take even an acetaminophen or go to a doctor for anything unless they just have to. I'm not surprised that some of them won't take the COVID vaccine."
"Biden certainly isn't senile or has dementia. Don't know whether or not he stole the election, but he somehow managed to win it by campaigning from his refurbished rec room at home. That has to be considered some kind of achievement."
"I'm in complete agreement in regard to West Hill Cemetery off of Emery Street taking on a carnival atmosphere. There are codes regarding what can and cannot be placed on markers and surrounding areas. Mayor Pennington, why aren't the codes being enforced? I'm also concerned about the amount of trash on the roadways in the city as well as the county. Great way to attract new businesses and homebuyers!"
"Michael Reagan is absolutely correct! Read it (Jan. 23-24) and believe it because it's a fact. What took four years to get this country back on track has been destroyed in 24 hours."
"My apologies to the Matthew Fearing family from Hixson, Tennessee, for the terrible behavior of two families with children who disrespected you and your family for wearing masks while visiting one of our Dalton businesses. Wonder if their children are bullies in school?"
"My husband and I were at the Braves game in 1974 when Hank Aaron hit his 715th home run which was a very memorable, exciting moment! He was an all-time amazing athlete."
"Finding a link to a video or article that supports your errant confirmation bias isn't research. Nor does it take the place of people who have dedicated lives and careers to legitimate research. Same as watching five minutes of a house being rewired doesn't make you an electrician, these clickety-clicks don't mean you know more than they do."
"Tom Brady, without a doubt, is the GOAT."
