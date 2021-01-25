Today's Forum for Jan. 26

Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.