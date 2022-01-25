Today's Forum for Jan. 26

"A few people don't like Biden because they think he is not a good president. The majority of the people don't like him because he is a Democrat."
"‘Humane Society volunteers rescue canine ...' What a heartwarming, best story ever! You gals are amazing!"
"It's hilarious to see the posters in the Forum practically begging for a dictator to return to power. Trump will never return to office so I think Twitter will be fine."
"When someone is more outraged by M&Ms changing their shoes than they are an open attempt to overthrow a national election you have to stop listening to them."
"Sad the COVID numbers at Hamilton Medical Center are going up like crazy while we should be going down. Thank you to all those anti-vaxxers who still believe this is fake. Stop making the vaccine political and go get it. It is one of the most tested vaccines ever and yet the most refused. Simply because of politics. Folks, Tucker Carlson is not going to be there for you as you are dying."
"White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki suggested that people just deal with their anger, sadness and frustration by going to a kickboxing class or having a margarita. I don’t drink, and my bones are too brittle for kickboxing, so I’m sending a warning to my neighbors. That Earth-shattering noise coming from my house will be me having a meltdown, kicking, screaming, anger, sadness, frustration tantrum. Care to join me?"
"A family member passed away five months ago (non-COVID). They were covered under critical care insurance and the doctor's office is dragging their feet about completing the form. There is no excuse in this delay, the insurance company is calling and wants to close this claim out and the family needs this money. Those in charge of filling these forms out, please remember the family needs it."
"Is it just me or does it seem like everyone is becoming a political expert? Whatever you think is OK with me. But why not keep it to yourself? I bet 90% of you didn’t vote in the last presidential election and now you want your opinion out there. Election Day is 2-and-a-half years out. Don’t sit at home and talk about it if you didn’t participate."
"Too many people worried about Biden being our president. You need to start worrying about what's happening to our law enforcement. When they're gone we're on our own. And then it's going to be like a second civil war."
"In order to abolish Kemp from Georgia politics I will gladly vote for and welcome Gov. Stacey Abrams."
"I question the moral character of politicians who know the truth but perpetuate the big lie that Trump won the election to justify corrupting future elections. If they are willing to knowingly sabotage fair elections to stay in power they are not qualified to hold public office."
"This is for the person that said Biden needs a cognitive test, some of Trump's statements were ludicrous, off-the-wall, made no sense, but he thinks Biden needs a test."
