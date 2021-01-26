Today's Forum for Jan. 27

"Wow. Gen. Johnston going 0-2 in North Georgia."
"According to some of those involved in the decision to move the Gen. Johnston statue to the back yard of the Huff House, that choice was made to preserve historical accuracy. If that is so, then turn the house back around before you move the statue."
"The statue should stay currently where it resides. I believe any type of monument should stay, so we can learn from our history, whether it was good, bad or ugly. We can all learn from mistakes in the past. Johnston and his troops were defenders of the city of Dalton and many others during Sherman's march. Let his memorabilia stay, to inform and learn."
"When the statue of Gen. Johnston gets moved, please don't put anything back in its place. If nothing is there then there is nothing to bicker about!"
"To the readers complaining about the graves of babies where grieving parents leave whimsical decorations: This is their way to mourn their great loss. Show some compassion."
"A coup attempt and insurrection is the unforgivable sin against democracy. Trump should go to jail."
"If the Senate does not impeach President Trump, it will allow him to set a precedent for all presidents to follow. There can be no denying that he tried to pressure state officials to falsely change the votes of many people, and what he did in inciting and encouraging the insurrection against the heart of our nation, our Capitol, is on the verge of treason."
"During his presidential campaign Biden criticized Trump for not getting COVID under control — said he had a plan and that would be one of his initial priorities. Now he says, no matter what we do, the path of the COVID pandemic can’t be changed. Here we go again. The Dems lie, and the gullible vote them back into office. Will they ever learn?"
"I strongly encourage all Republicans to treat Biden with the same respect and courtesy that the Democrats gave Trump; it is simply good manners. To all the Dems: This is sarcasm, which I’m sure you didn’t pick up on."
"'Sometimes the virus is spread through saliva from an infected person or droplets expelled when an infected person sneezes or coughs. People become infected when they inhale airborne droplets or touch something contaminated with the infected saliva or droplets. People who have the virus but don't have symptoms can pass the virus to others.' COVID you say? Yes, but this information refers to the polio virus. Back in the polio days we didn't have vents to help a desperately ill person breathe. We had iron lungs."
"Our county commissioners are flip-flopping on masks in county buildings but it's too soon for flip-flops. The COVID weather is still cold."
"Our congressional Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to be condemned for her beliefs. Among those beliefs she has supported are the wild QAnon conspiracy theories, that 9/11 was an inside job and that both the Sandy Hook and Parkland school shootings were 'false flags.' Can you imagine losing a child, then having someone say the shooting didn't happen? Is this who you want to represent us in Congress?"
