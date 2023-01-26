“I just wanted to say how much I really enjoy Mark Hannah’s articles in The Town Crier. Great job!”
“Trump fought to keep the documents he took from the White House. Joe Biden is cooperating completely with the probe into the documents found at his home, but it sounds like a setup to me. I wouldn’t put anything past the GOP.”
“So Pence was also found in possession of classified documents and like Biden, and unlike Trump, immediately handed them over.”
“I have been a lifelong Republican. Don’t like Democrats’ progressive agenda. But what has happened to the Grand Old Party? These candidates we are putting up. The latest, Santos, what a joke. and we don’t need crazies. MTG comes to mind. We need people like Dwight Eisenhower who care about America and not themselves. People with integrity, honesty and having principles. and these MAGAs, what a waste of space. My father won the Bronze Star. I went in the service six days after I turned 17. Of course some have said people who go into service are stupid and foolish. Don’t listen to cable news. The only way they survive is to get the viewer to hate somebody. Local TV news and the Dalton Daily Citizen then you will get it straight. We shouldn’t hate each other just because we are different is some way. We should be talking about the haves and have-nots. Stay safe and God bless!”
“Can you tell me who my Public Service Commission representative is? I want to initiate a complaint of Verizon”s poor or no cell service in the western portion of Whitfield County. The reception in that area is very poor and this week I have had no service reception!”
Editor’s note: Lauren “Bubba” McDonald is the commissioner for the district Whitfield County is in. His email address is lmcdonald@psc.ga.gov. You can also submit a complaint at https://psc.ga.gov.
“Two-and-half-million people crossed the border last year. Up significantly from prior years. Biden is either for open borders or he is incompetent.”
“I wish I could get a receipt from the grocery store and find that they didn’t overcharge me on one or two items that had a sign on them for one price, but charged for a much higher price.”
“I don’t appreciate people living in the county burning so much trash. I have an allergy to that. Why don’t you take it to the landfill like you are supposed to and recycle? It’s not healthy and it’s not fair to other homeowners who like to have clean windows.”
“I beg to differ about turning the station to avoid commercials. All the stations are synchronized, showing the same annoying commercials at the same time. You can’t get away! I just turn the volume off instead.”
“Hate TV commercials? I use the mute button. Want to hear great commercials? Download the free Classic FM App on your phone or computer. A London radio station. Entertaining commercials, plus wonderful music and live British hosts. Even the traffic and weather reports are fun to hear.”
